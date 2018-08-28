Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Osage Senior Center
OSAGE — Congregate meals are served at the Osage Senior Center Monday through Friday at noon for persons 60 years and older. Make reservations by 8:30 a.m. on the day the meal is to be taken by calling the center at 732-4260.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Sloppy Joe on WW Bun, Potato Salad, Copper Pennies, Tapioca Pudding, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Goulash, California Blend Vegetables, WW Garlic Bread, Oatmeal Fruit Bar, Banana Half, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 31

Salisbury Gr. Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Cauliflower, Mixed Fruit, Cranberry Juice, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 3

Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Baked Chicken, Baked Beans, Asparagus, Orange Wedges, WW Roll, Milk.

 

