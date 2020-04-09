COMMENTARY: Tips to enjoy the outdoors during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Among other benefits, scientific evidence indicates time spent in natural areas can improve your physical and mental health, boost energy and improve your immune system.

Suddenly, in a time of isolation and worry, nature has become more valuable than ever. However, is it safe to be outside? The answer: YES! As long as it’s done responsibly.

Mitchell County has around 40 natural spaces for you to explore. Any of these areas are a great place to take a break from the news, clear your head and find connection. This includes fishing and boating accesses, trails, and wildlife areas for exploration. If you want to discover a new-to-you area, visit the Mitchell County's Conservation Board's website at https://www.mycountyparks.comCounty/Mitchell.aspx.

When planning your outdoor adventure, keep these safety precautions in mind:

Maintain a 6 foot distance between you and others outside of your household.

Prepare no access to public restrooms and other facilities. Bring a washing station or sanitizing methods with you

If you're sick, stay home

Playgrounds and other “commons” areas are closed

Picnics in open grass are fine, just bring a blanket and avoid crowed areas

Travel regionally (within 50 miles) to get outdoors, both to limit the number of stops you'll have to make, and to prevent the spread of coronavirus to or from other communities.

Keep in mind that many Mitchell County Conservation Wildlife Areas are often used for public hunting, and turkey season starts April 13.

Do not carpool or recreate with friends or family who are not members of your household.

Avoid parks or trails that have become crowded, even if the area is officially open.

