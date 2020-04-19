Churches stream services during COVID-19

“We did an Easter service but it was a bit more subdued, or a bit more reflective than you normally see at an Easter at Our Saviour’s,” says the Rev. Pastor Bryan Odeen. “Throughout the whole thing we really tried to meet people where they were at, so instead of just pretending that everything is just great and ‘aren’t we all excited for Easter’ understanding that Easter looks a lot different this year, and Holy Week looked a lot different this year than it ever has for most people. So it’s trying to meet people where they are instead of just trying to put a Band-Aid on it, and really trying to use this time to think about what new life means in a time when people are quarantining or distancing themselves from others, and in some cases being genuinely scared about what’s going to happen.”