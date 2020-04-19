Churches stream services during COVID-19

Two weeks ago churches across Mitchell County celebrated Holy Week, although it looked a little different than years past. Due to COVID-19, churches held their Holy Week services and Easter services through Facebook or YouTube Live.
“…(We) are simply having worship (…) knowing that we’re talking to people through their phone or iPad or computer or TV and not face-to-face, which is a huge difference as far as interactions with each other and for one another,” says the Rev. Pastor Christopher Staley of First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar. “I think (that) is probably the biggest downside to all this; that we don’t have the ongoing face-to-face conversation and encouragement that we might get were we in the same room together.”
First Lutheran is not new to streaming their services online, they’ve had streaming available for people who can’t make the physical service since 2015. As for the streaming during the time of COVID-19, Staley says it looks a little different than a normal service, but not by much.
“It doesn’t look terribly different, except you can see the empty pews from the camera’s point of view,” says Staley.
According to Staley, many of the church’s events have had to be canceled or postponed, including the Confirmation Banquet which was supposed to be held May 3.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Osage changed their Easter service a little bit to accommodate the current situation.
“We did an Easter service but it was a bit more subdued, or a bit more reflective than you normally see at an Easter at Our Saviour’s,” says the Rev. Pastor Bryan Odeen. “Throughout the whole thing we really tried to meet people where they were at, so instead of just pretending that everything is just great and ‘aren’t we all excited for Easter’ understanding that Easter looks a lot different this year, and Holy Week looked a lot different this year than it ever has for most people. So it’s trying to meet people where they are instead of just trying to put a Band-Aid on it, and really trying to use this time to think about what new life means in a time when people are quarantining or distancing themselves from others, and in some cases being genuinely scared about what’s going to happen.”
Odeen also mentioned that the other services the church has besides Easter Sunday during Holy Week also looked different. On Good Friday, the Friday before Easter Sunday, the church held a service where they read the last words of Jesus. They also broadcasted the Good Friday service from last year.
As most churches deal with this unprecedented time when there isn’t a live congregation to speak to many churches are having a couple people stand up with the pastor so that they are not alone in an empty sanctuary. There are song leaders and someone who reads hymns and/or prayers.
“From the screen we’re trying to make it look as normal as possible, but when we do our sermons it’s a lot different to be up there preaching to eight people in this big sanctuary and knowing you’re not really preaching to them you’re preaching to people on the other side of a screen,” says Odeen. “That’s a lot different.”
Our Saviour's has been streaming their services on YouTube Live since 2013, so while preaching to an empty sanctuary is different for Odeen, the church is used to bringing their services into the homes of people who can’t physically be in the church.
One church that is new to streaming their services is St. John’s Lutheran Church in Osage.
It’s been interesting,” says the Rev. Pastor Dave Werges of streaming the church’s services for the first time. “We actually feel like we’ve been touching more people this way than on a regular Sunday morning because of the views that we see on Facebook. It’s really been interesting to see and hear throughout the week the number of people who have sat down at their breakfast table in their pajamas eating breakfast and watching the service at the same time. It’s a different way of worshiping but it’s a great way of connecting.”
Werges says he has the church’s organist who plays the prelude to his sermon and a couple of other songs during the stream and someone else who reads that sermon’s scripture. “We have less than ten people every time, but even having a few people involved helps break the monotony of just me and my monotone voice,” says Werges.
All three pastors say they are eager to have people back in their churches.
“It’s been a struggle with this COVID-19; it’s a different way of doing ministry,” says Werges. “I really miss seeing the people every week and being with them, but I understand the reasoning behind it.”
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
