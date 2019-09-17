{{featured_button_text}}
SAINT ISIDORE CLUSTER

Rev. Raymond Burkle

Phone: 1-641-732-4342

Sacred Heart Church - Osage

Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Visitation Church - Stacyville

Sunday, 8:30 a.m.

HOLY ROSARY CLUSTER

Rev. Jerry Kopacek

St. Bernard-Alta Vista

Sat., Sept. 21 — 6 p.m. Mass

Our Lady of Lourdes-Lourdes

Sat., Sept. 21 - 4 p.m. Mass 

Immaculate Conception-Elma

Sun., Sept. 22 - 7:15 a.m. Mass

Immaculate Conception-Riceville

Sun., Sept. 22 - No 9 a.m. Mass

St. Peter’s-New Haven

Sun., Sept. 22 - 10:45 a.m. Mass

OSAGE

First Baptist Church

Pastor Gary Gonnerman

218 N. 7th Street, Osage

Church Phone: 641-732-5585

Email: fbc.osage@live.com

Sun., 9 a.m. Breakfast (except on fifth Sunday of the month;9:15 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service.

Mon., third Monday of the month, Ace Ladies Circle.

Wed., 6 p.m. - first Wednesday of the month -Prayer Meeting, the other weeks, Adult Bible Study.

First United Methodist

819 Main Street, Osage

Ch. Ph: 641-732-4850

Pastor Sue Thomas

E-mail: FUMCOsage@hotmail.com

www.OsageUMC.org.

Wed., Sept. 18 - 10 a.m. Hope Circle;1:30 p.m. Apple Valley;2:30 p.m. Faith Home

Sun., Sept. 22 - 9 a.m. Worship;10 a.m. Fellowship.

Tues., Sept. 24 - 2 p.m. Prayer Shawls.

Wed., Sept. 25 - 4-5 p.m. Confirmation.

Life Church

2098 335th Street, Osage

Church Phone: 732-3187

Rev. Steven White

osagelifechurch.com

osagelifechurch@gmail.com

Wed., 7 p.m. - Adult Education and Youth Ministry

Sun., 10 - 10-11:30 a.m. Worship and Children's Ministry.

Wed., 7 p.m. Adult Education and Youth Ministry.

Osage Alliance Church

726 State Street, Osage

https://osagealliance.com/

Church Phone: 641-732-3290

Rev. Jim Stern

Youth Ministry: Jonny Olson

Wed., Sept. 18 - 6:30 p.m. AWANA and Youth Group.

Thurs., Sept. 19 - 7-8 a.m. Prayer Time.

Sun., Sept. 22 - 9 a.m. Adult Bible Class;9:30 a.m. Coffee Time; 10:15 a.m. Worship Service.

Wed., Sept. 25 - 6:30 p.m. AWANA and Youth Group.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

833 Ash Street, Osage

Phone: 641-732-5522

Rev. Cindy Krause, Senior Pastor

Rev. Bryan Odeen, Associate Pastor

oslcosage.org

oursaviors@oslcosage.org

Tues., Sept. 17 - 10:30 a.m. Pastor's Text Study at Public Library.

Wed., Sept. 18 - 8:30 a.m. Stewardship Work Day;10 a.m. WELCA Birthday Coffee;6 p.m. 8th & 9th Grade Confirmation and New Spirit Choir.

Thurs., Sept. 19 - 12:30 p.m. Stonecraft Study;2:30 p.m. Osage Rehab Communion;4 p.m. Stonecraft Study.

Fri., Sept. 20 - Communions - 10 a.m. Faith Home;10:45 a.m. Faith Assisted;1 p.m. Apple Valley.

Sat., Sept. 21 - 5:30 p.m. Worship Service.

Sun., Sept. 22 — 9 a.m. Worship Service;10 a.m. Sunday School.

Tues, Sept. 24 - 10:30 a.m. Pastor's Text Study at Public Library.

Wed., Sept. 25 - 1:30 p.m. Apple Valley Chapel;2:30 p.m. Faith Home Chapel;6 p.m. 8th & 9th Grade Confirmation and New Spirit Choir.

Prairie Lakes Church

2011 Highway 9, Osage

Church Office: 641-832-2913

www.prairielakeschurch.org

www.prairielakeschurch.org/blog/campus,Osage

Pastor Andy Schumacher

Sun., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Worship Service and Children’s Ministry (Birth-5th grade).

Wed., 6 p.m. Middle School students; 7:15 p.m. High School students.

Rock Creek Lutheran Church

Member of Cross Roads

Lutheran Parish

3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage

Rev. David Werges

and Elayne Werges

641-732-4270

Sun., 10:30 a.m. Worship.

St. John’s Lutheran Church of Rock Township, ELCA

1202-390th Street, Osage

Member of Cross Roads

Lutheran Parish

www.crossroadslutheranparish.com

Rev. David Werges

Elayne Werges, Deacon Minister

Church Phone 641-748-2976

Sun., 8:30 a.m. Worship;9:30 a.m. Sunday School.

Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS

402 State Street, Osage

Church Phone: 1-641-732-4771

Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser

Wed., Sept. 18 - 6 p.m. Confirmation;7 p.m. Grace Circle.

Thurs., Sept. 19 - 1:30 p.m. Faith Home.

Fri., Sept. 20 - 10 a.m. Bible Study.

Sun., Sept. 22 - 9 a.m. Adult Bible Study/Sunday School;10 a.m. Divine Service/Communion;11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship.

Wed., Sept. 25 - 6 p.m. Confirmation.

United Church of Christ

630 State Street, Osage

Church Phone: 1-641-732-3452

Rev. Charles Owens

E-mail: osageucc@osage.net

Thurs., Sept. 19 - 1-5 p.m. Days for Girls.

Sun., Sept. 22 - 9 a.m. Worship;10 a.m. Fellowship.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, LCMS Cedar Township

1921 317th St., Osage

641-713-4782

Pastor Clarke Frederick

Sat., 4 p.m., Sunday school; 5 p.m., Divine Worship (Communion 1st and 4th Sundays).

ST. ANSGAR

First Lutheran Church, NALC

212 N. Main, St. Ansgar

Rev. Christopher Staley

E-mail: flc_sta@myomnitel.com

Church Phone: 641-713-4873

Tuesday - 12:30 p.m. Pastor to text study;3:30 p.m. Bible Study.

Wednesday- 3:30-5 p.m. Confirmation.

Sunday - 9 a.m. Worship; 10 a.m. Fellowship Hour;10:15-11:15 a.m. Sunday School/Luther League; 6 p.m. Bible Study.

Tuesday - 12:30 p.m. Pastor to text study;3:30 p.m. Bible Study.

Immanuel Lutheran Church

308 W. 5th St. St. Ansgar

Church Phone: 713-4782

Rev. Mark Squire

Sun., 9 a.m. Worship Service; 10 a.m. Fellowship & Education Hour.

St. Ansgar Baptist Church

111 East 1st Street, St. Ansgar

Church Phone: 713-2111

Rev. Aaron Moore

Sun., 9 a.m., Sunday School; 10:15 a.m., Worship; 6 p.m. Sunday Evening Service.

Wed., 7 p.m., Prayer Meeting.

United Methodist Church

510 W 4th Street, St. Ansgar

Ph: 641-713-4300 

Pastor Sue Thomas

Tues., Sept. 17 - 9:30 a.m. Morning Circle.

Wed., Sept. 18 - 1:30 p.m. Devotions at Apple Valley;2:30 p.m. Devotions at Faith Home;6 p.m. Choir.

Thurs., Sept. 19 - 7:30-9:30 a.m. Free Will Breakfast.

Sun., Sept. 22 - 10:45 a.m. Worship.

Wed., Sept. 25 - 6 p.m. Choir.

CARPENTER

Deer Creek Lutheran Church

4598 Zinnia Ave.

Carpenter, Iowa

Phone: 641-324-2430

Rev. Lance Kittleson

Sun., 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Worship.

DAVID

David Community Church

4421 Shadow Avenue

Rev. Gary Gilbert

Home Phone 641-732-3496

Sunday - 9:45 a.m Morning Worship Service.

FLOYD

Grace United Methodist Church

701 First Avenue, Floyd

Rev. Wendy Johannesen

Church Phone: 641-398-2855

fgwscumc@myomnitel.com

Sun., 10:30 a.m. Worship.

Gospel Lighthouse Church and Academy

201 Madison Street, Floyd

Phone: 398-2864

Rev. Paul Phillip

Sun., 7 a.m., Men’s Prayer; 10 a.m., Sunday School; 11 a.m., Worship; 5:30 p.m., Prayer; 6 p.m., Worship.

Wed., 7 p.m., Worship and Bible Study; 7 p.m., Bible Club for children; 7 p.m., Youth Choir.

Fri., 10 a.m., Ladies’ Prayer Meeting.

Sat., 7 p.m., Men’s Meeting, 3rd Saturday of the month; 7 p.m., Youth Fellowship, 1st Saturday of the month.

GRAFTON

Emmanuel Lutheran Church—NALC

308 4th Avenue, Grafton

Church Phone: 748-2736

E-mail: emanluthch@wctatel.net

Sun, 9:30 a.m. Worship; 10:30 a.m. Fellowship.

Mon., 7 p.m. ENALCW Bible Study

MITCHELL

Faith Lutheran Church

220 West Main Street, Mitchell

Members of Cross Roads Lutheran Parish

Rev. David Werges

641-220-0205

Elayne Werges

641-220-0206

Sun, 8:30 a.m., Worship; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship.

MONA

Mona Lutheran Church

Mona

Church Office 507-325-2437

Rev. Scott Meyer

Sun., 8 a.m. Service.

ORCHARD

First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ)

Main and Church Street, Orchard

Rev. William Griffee

Jan Tjaden, Associcate

Sun., 9:30 a.m. Worship; 9:45 a.m., Sunday School.

Second Sunday of each month, church board.

OTRANTO

Otranto Community Church

4801 Cameo

Ron Hulshizer, Lay Minister

Church Phone: 641-326-4689

Non-Denominational

Sun., 9:30 a.m. Worship Service.

PLYMOUTH

Plymouth Bible Baptist Church

808 Broad Street, Plymouth

Rev. Paul M. Schaefer

641-696-5940

pbbc@myomnitel.com

Wed., 7 p.m. Wednesday Night Service.

Sun., 9:30 a.m. Sunday School (all ages); 10:45 a.m. Worship Service; 6 p.m. Sunday Night Service.

RUDD

Eden Presbyterian Church

3105 Glass Avenue, Rudd

Cathy Belles, Pastor

Church Phone: 1-641-395-2628

www.edenchurch.info

Sun., 8:30 a.m. Worship with Fellowship following.

TOETERVILLE

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church

4675 Goldenrod Avenue, Toeterville

Church Phone: 1-641-736-4785

Rev. Lance Kittleson

Sun., 8:30 a.m., Worship Service; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 9:30 a.m., Fellowship.

CHARLES CITY

Grace Episcopal Church

902 Fifth Avenue, Charles City

641-228-4519

Sun., 9:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist or Morning Prayer 11 a.m. Adult Education.

LYLE, MINN.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

103 Pershing Street, Lyle, Minn.

Rev. Scott Meyer

1-507-325-4684

Sun. 9:30 a.m., Worship.

Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church

405 1st Street, Lyle, Minn.

Rev. Scott Meyer

Sun., 11 a.m., Service.

