SAINT ISIDORE CLUSTER
Rev. Raymond Burkle
Phone: 1-641-732-4342
Sacred Heart Church - Osage
Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Visitation Church - Stacyville
Sunday, 8:30 a.m.
HOLY ROSARY CLUSTER
Rev. Jerry Kopacek
St. Bernard-Alta Vista
Sat., Oct. 5 — NO 6 p.m. Mass
Our Lady of Lourdes-Lourdes
Sat., Oct. 5 - 4 p.m. Mass
Immaculate Conception-Elma
Sun., Oct. 6 - 7:15 a.m. Mass
Immaculate Conception-Riceville
Sun., Oct. 6 - 9 a.m. Mass
St. Peter’s-New Haven
Sun., Oct. 6 - 10:45 a.m. Mass
OSAGE
First Baptist Church
Pastor Gary Gonnerman
218 N. 7th Street, Osage
Church Phone: 641-732-5585
Email: fbc.osage@live.com
Sun., 9 a.m. Breakfast (except on fifth Sunday of the month;9:15 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service.
Mon., third Monday of the month, Ace Ladies Circle.
Wed., 6 p.m. - first Wednesday of the month -Prayer Meeting, the other weeks, Adult Bible Study.
First United Methodist
819 Main Street, Osage
Ch. Ph: 641-732-4850
Pastor Sue Thomas
E-mail: FUMCOsage@hotmail.com
Wed., Oct. 2 - 7 p.m. Choir.
Sun., Oct. 6 - 9 a.m. Worship;9:30 a.m. Sunday School;10 a.m. Fellowship.
Life Church
2098 335th Street, Osage
Church Phone: 732-3187
Rev. Steven White
Wed., 7 p.m. - Adult Education and Youth Ministry
Sun., 10 - 10-11:30 a.m. Worship and Children's Ministry.
Wed., 7 p.m. Adult Education and Youth Ministry.
Osage Alliance Church
726 State Street, Osage
Church Phone: 641-732-3290
Rev. Jim Stern
Youth Ministry: Jonny Olson
Tues., Oct. 1 - 6:30 p.m. Missions Prayer Time
Wed., Oct. 2 - 6:30 p.m. AWANA;6:15-8 p.m. Youth Group.
Thurs., Oct. 3 - 7-8 a.m. Prayer Time.
Sun., Oct. 6 - 9 a.m. Adult Bible Class;9:30 a.m. Coffee Time; 10:15 a.m. Worship Service.
Wed., Oct. 9 - 6:30 p.m. AWANA and Youth Group.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
833 Ash Street, Osage
Phone: 641-732-5522
Rev. Cindy Krause, Senior Pastor
Rev. Bryan Odeen, Associate Pastor
Tues., Oct. 1 - 10:30 a.m. Pastor's Text Study at Public Library.
Wed., Oct. 2 - 6 p.m. 8th Grade Confirmation and New Spirit Choir;6:30 p.m. 9th Grade Confirmation.
Thurs., Oct. 3 - 12 p.m. Stonecraft Study;4 p.m. Stonecraft Study.
Sat., Oct. 5 - 5:30 p.m. Worship Service w/Communion.
Sun., Oct. 6 — 9 a.m. Worship Service w/Communion;10 a.m. Sunday School.
Tues., Oct. 8 - 9 a.m. Eve Circle and Rachel Circle;10:30 a.m. Pastor's Text Study at Public Library;1 p.m. Rebekah Circle;7 p.m. Hannah Circle.
Wed., Oct. 9 - 6 p.m. 8th Grade Confirmation and New Spirit Choir;6:30 p.m. 9th Grade Confirmation.
Prairie Lakes Church
2011 Highway 9, Osage
Church Office: 641-832-2913
Pastor Andy Schumacher
Sun., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Worship Service and Children’s Ministry (Birth-5th grade).
Wed., 6 p.m. Middle School students; 7:15 p.m. High School students.
Rock Creek Lutheran Church
Member of Cross Roads
Lutheran Parish
3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage
Rev. David Werges
and Elayne Werges
641-732-4270
Sun., 10:30 a.m. Worship.
St. John’s Lutheran Church of Rock Township, ELCA
1202-390th Street, Osage
Member of Cross Roads
Lutheran Parish
Rev. David Werges
Elayne Werges, Deacon Minister
Church Phone 641-748-2976
Sun., 8:30 a.m. Worship;9:30 a.m. Sunday School.
Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS
402 State Street, Osage
Church Phone: 1-641-732-4771
Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser
Wed., Oct. 2 - 6 p.m. Confirmation.
Fri., Oct. 4 - 10 a.m. Bible Study.
Sun., Oct. 6 - 9 a.m. Adult Bible Study/Sunday School;10 a.m. Divine Service;11 a.m. Coffee Fellowship.
Wed., Oct. 9 - 6 p.m. Confirmation.
United Church of Christ
630 State Street, Osage
Church Phone: 1-641-732-3452
Rev. Charles Owens
E-mail: osageucc@osage.net
Thurs., Oct. 3 - 1-5 p.m. Days For Girls.
Sun., Oct. 6 - 9 a.m. Worship;10 a.m. Fellowship.
Wed., Oct. 9 - 1:30 p.m. Mayflower Circle.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, LCMS Cedar Township
1921 317th St., Osage
641-713-4782
Pastor Clarke Frederick
Sat., 4 p.m., Sunday school; 5 p.m., Divine Worship (Communion 1st and 4th Sundays).
ST. ANSGAR
First Lutheran Church, NALC
212 N. Main, St. Ansgar
Rev. Christopher Staley
E-mail: flc_sta@myomnitel.com
Church Phone: 641-713-4873
Tuesday - 12:30 p.m. Pastor to text study;3:30 p.m. Bible Study.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday- 3:30-5 p.m. Confirmation.
Sunday - 9 a.m. Worship; 10 a.m. Fellowship Hour;10:15-11:15 a.m. Sunday School/Luther League; 6 p.m. Bible Study.
Tuesday - 12:30 p.m. Pastor to text study;3:30 p.m. Bible Study.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
308 W. 5th St. St. Ansgar
Church Phone: 713-4782
Rev. Mark Squire
Sun., 9 a.m. Worship Service; 10 a.m. Fellowship & Education Hour.
St. Ansgar Baptist Church
111 East 1st Street, St. Ansgar
Church Phone: 713-2111
Rev. Aaron Moore
Sun., 9 a.m., Sunday School; 10:15 a.m., Worship; 6 p.m. Sunday Evening Service.
Wed., 7 p.m., Prayer Meeting.
United Methodist Church
510 W 4th Street, St. Ansgar
Ph: 641-713-4300
Pastor Sue Thomas
Wed., Oct. 2 - 6 p.m. Choir
Thurs., Oct. 3 - 7:30-9:30 a.m. Free Will Breakfast.
Sun., Oct. 6 - 10:45 a.m. Worship.
Tues., Oct. 8 - 2:30 p.m. Devotions at Osage Rehab.
Wed., Oct. 9 - 6 p.m. Choir.
CARPENTER
Deer Creek Lutheran Church
4598 Zinnia Ave.
Carpenter, Iowa
Phone: 641-324-2430
Rev. Lance Kittleson
Sun., 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Worship.
DAVID
David Community Church
4421 Shadow Avenue
Rev. Gary Gilbert
Home Phone 641-732-3496
Sunday - 9:45 a.m Morning Worship Service.
FLOYD
Grace United Methodist Church
701 First Avenue, Floyd
Rev. Wendy Johannesen
Church Phone: 641-398-2855
Sun., 10:30 a.m. Worship.
Gospel Lighthouse Church and Academy
201 Madison Street, Floyd
Phone: 398-2864
Rev. Paul Phillip
Sun., 7 a.m., Men’s Prayer; 10 a.m., Sunday School; 11 a.m., Worship; 5:30 p.m., Prayer; 6 p.m., Worship.
Wed., 7 p.m., Worship and Bible Study; 7 p.m., Bible Club for children; 7 p.m., Youth Choir.
Fri., 10 a.m., Ladies’ Prayer Meeting.
Sat., 7 p.m., Men’s Meeting, 3rd Saturday of the month; 7 p.m., Youth Fellowship, 1st Saturday of the month.
GRAFTON
Emmanuel Lutheran Church—NALC
308 4th Avenue, Grafton
Church Phone: 748-2736
E-mail: emanluthch@wctatel.net
Sun, 9:30 a.m. Worship; 10:30 a.m. Fellowship.
Mon., 7 p.m. ENALCW Bible Study
MITCHELL
Faith Lutheran Church
220 West Main Street, Mitchell
Members of Cross Roads Lutheran Parish
Rev. David Werges
641-220-0205
Elayne Werges
641-220-0206
Sun, 8:30 a.m., Worship; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship.
MONA
Mona Lutheran Church
Mona
Church Office 507-325-2437
Rev. Scott Meyer
Sun., 8 a.m. Service.
ORCHARD
First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ)
Main and Church Street, Orchard
Rev. William Griffee
Jan Tjaden, Associcate
Sun., 9:30 a.m. Worship; 9:45 a.m., Sunday School.
Second Sunday of each month, church board.
OTRANTO
Otranto Community Church
4801 Cameo
Ron Hulshizer, Lay Minister
Church Phone: 641-326-4689
Non-Denominational
Sun., 9:30 a.m. Worship Service.
PLYMOUTH
Plymouth Bible Baptist Church
808 Broad Street, Plymouth
Rev. Paul M. Schaefer
641-696-5940
Wed., 7 p.m. Wednesday Night Service.
Sun., 9:30 a.m. Sunday School (all ages); 10:45 a.m. Worship Service; 6 p.m. Sunday Night Service.
RUDD
Eden Presbyterian Church
3105 Glass Avenue, Rudd
Cathy Belles, Pastor
Church Phone: 1-641-395-2628
Sun., 8:30 a.m. Worship with Fellowship following.
TOETERVILLE
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church
4675 Goldenrod Avenue, Toeterville
Church Phone: 1-641-736-4785
Rev. Lance Kittleson
Sun., 8:30 a.m., Worship Service; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 9:30 a.m., Fellowship.
CHARLES CITY
Grace Episcopal Church
902 Fifth Avenue, Charles City
641-228-4519
Sun., 9:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist or Morning Prayer 11 a.m. Adult Education.
LYLE, MINN.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
103 Pershing Street, Lyle, Minn.
Rev. Scott Meyer
1-507-325-4684
Sun. 9:30 a.m., Worship.
Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church
405 1st Street, Lyle, Minn.
Rev. Scott Meyer
Sun., 11 a.m., Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.