Library Lines: You can still request materials from the library

Due to the concerns and recommendations from the state and federal governments concerning the COVID-19 virus, the Osage Public Library building is closed to the public until further notice. However, drive-up service will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday on the east side of the building.
Please call the library at 641-732-3323 in advance (30 minutes or more) to request books or materials and they will be waiting for you at the drive thru window.
Bored? Cabin fever? Looking for something to beat the coronavirus blahs? How about a puzzle? The library has several puzzles for checkout. Sizes range from 300 to 1,000 pieces. So check one out and enjoy!
We have recently added several new items to the collection, including:
Books
"The Big Lie" by J. Grippando, a thriller that lands Miami attorney Jack Swyteck in an Electoral College battle, fighting for a “faithless elector” caught between a corrupt president and his manipulative opponent. Each revelation is more explosive than the next.
"Blindside" by J. Patterson, the mayor of New York has a daughter who’s missing and in danger. Detective Michael Bennett has a son who’s in prison. The two strike an intriguing deal.
"The Night Watchman" by L. Erdrich, based on the true story of the author’s grandfather, Patrick Gourneau who worked as a night watchman and carried the fight against Native disposition from rural North Dakota all the way to Washington.
"Darling Rose Gold," by S. Wrobel, for the first 18 years of her life, Rose Gold Watts believed she was seriously ill. Turns out her mom, Patty Watts, was just a good liar.
"The K Team," by D. Rosenfelt, a new series about a dynamic investigative team featuring a determined former cop and his loyal German shepherd.
"The Red Lotus," by C. Bohjalian, an American vanishes on a rural road in Vietnam, and his girlfriend, an emergency room doctor trained to ask questions, follows a path that leads her home to the very hospital where they meet.
"The Two Lives of Lydia Bird," by J. Silver, a powerful love story about the what-ifs that arise at life’s crossroads, and what happens when one woman is given a miraculous chance to answer them.
Picture Books
"Bear Came Along," by Richard Morris
"The Bell Rang," by James Ransom
"Going Down Home With Daddy," by Kelly Lyons
"Little Mole’s Wish," by Sang-Keun Kim
"Quiet Please Owen," McPhee by Trudy Ludwig
"Look Out a Storm," by David Milgrim
"A Serious Goose," by Jimmy Kimmel
DVD
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
"Arctic Dogs"
"Joker"
"Gemini Man"
"Where’d You Go Bernadette?"
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold"
Audiobooks
"Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry," by Mary H. Clark
"The Curious heart of Ailsa Rae," by Stephanie Butland
"The Vanishing," by Jayne Krentz
"Lost," by James Patterson
"House on Fire," by Joseph Finder
"The Promise of Palm Grove," by Shelley S. Gray
"Into the Fire," by Suzanne Brockmann
Juvenile Audiobooks
"Sarah Plain and Tall," by Patricia MacLachlan
"Notorious," by Gordon Korman
"Charlotte’s Web," by E.B. White
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball," by Jeff Kinney
Osage Public Library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news or like us on facebook under Osage Library.
Syd Heimer is the director of the Osage Public Library.
