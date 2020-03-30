Library Lines: You can still request materials from the library

Due to the concerns and recommendations from the state and federal governments concerning the COVID-19 virus, the Osage Public Library building is closed to the public until further notice. However, drive-up service will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday on the east side of the building.

Please call the library at 641-732-3323 in advance (30 minutes or more) to request books or materials and they will be waiting for you at the drive thru window.

Bored? Cabin fever? Looking for something to beat the coronavirus blahs? How about a puzzle? The library has several puzzles for checkout. Sizes range from 300 to 1,000 pieces. So check one out and enjoy!

We have recently added several new items to the collection, including:

Books

"The Big Lie" by J. Grippando, a thriller that lands Miami attorney Jack Swyteck in an Electoral College battle, fighting for a “faithless elector” caught between a corrupt president and his manipulative opponent. Each revelation is more explosive than the next.

"Blindside" by J. Patterson, the mayor of New York has a daughter who’s missing and in danger. Detective Michael Bennett has a son who’s in prison. The two strike an intriguing deal.