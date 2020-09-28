Library Lines: Culinary delights await those who visit

"Lost Hills," by L. Goldberg -- Eve Ronin’s arrest of an abusive movie star goes viral, turning her into a hero at a time when the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is plagued by scandal. The sheriff makes Eve the youngest female homicide detective in the department’s history.

"Whispers of War," by J. Kelly -- the start of WWII looms over three friends who struggle to remain loyal as one of them is threatened with internment by the British government.

"The Grace Kelly Dress," by B. Janowitz -- two years after Grace Kelly’s royal wedding, her iconic dress is still the rage in Paris. One replica, and the secret it carries, will inspire three generations of women to forge their own paths in life and in love.

"The Operator," by G. Berg -- a novel set in a small Midwestern town in the early 1950s about a nosy switchboard operator who overhears gossip involving her own family, and the emotional unraveling that discovery sets in motion.

"Cajun Justice," by J. Patterson -- the Louisiana bayou is a unique place to grow up and it gave Cain Lemaire all the grit he needs to excel at his job as head of security for a very successful and important CEO.