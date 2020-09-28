Library Lines: Culinary delights await those who visit

The hot, crazy summer is almost over. Embark on a tasty culinary adventure this fall with fresh techniques, recipes, and flavors. Are you looking for vegetarian options? Do you want to fill the house with the smell of something delicious baking? How about a pot of soup or stew simmering on a crisp fall day?
The Osage Library has a vast selection of cooking suggestions to choose from. Check out the 641.5 cookery section on our on-line card catalog or call 732-3323 to have one of these waiting for you to pick up at our drive-upwindow:
"The Big Book of Healthy Family Dinners," "Ms. American Pie," "Amish Friends Cookbook," "Katie Brown’s Weekend," "99% Fat-Free Meals in 30 Minutes," "The Family Dinner," "500 Low-Carb Recipes," "The Cake Mix Doctor," "Busy People’s Low-Fat Cookbook," "Mayo Clinic Cookbook," "Rachel Ray’s 30 Minute Meals," "Taste of Home Annual Recipes," "Gluten Solution Cookbook," "Mexican Everyday," "The Slow Cook Book," "5 Ingredient Fix," "Pioneer Woman Cooks: A Year of Holidays," "Bake Like You Mean It," "Kneadlessly Simple," "Real Food, Real Easy," "Crockin’ Girls Slow Cookin’ Companion," and "One Pot."
We have recently added several new books to the library collection, including:
"The Dog I Loved," by S. Wilson -- after spending years in prison for a crime she didn’t intend to commit, Rose Collins is suddenly free. Someone who knows about the good work she has done training therapy dogs while serving time, has arranged for her early release.
"Lost Hills," by L. Goldberg -- Eve Ronin’s arrest of an abusive movie star goes viral, turning her into a hero at a time when the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is plagued by scandal. The sheriff makes Eve the youngest female homicide detective in the department’s history.
"Whispers of War," by J. Kelly -- the start of WWII looms over three friends who struggle to remain loyal as one of them is threatened with internment by the British government.
"The Grace Kelly Dress," by B. Janowitz -- two years after Grace Kelly’s royal wedding, her iconic dress is still the rage in Paris. One replica, and the secret it carries, will inspire three generations of women to forge their own paths in life and in love.
"The Operator," by G. Berg -- a novel set in a small Midwestern town in the early 1950s about a nosy switchboard operator who overhears gossip involving her own family, and the emotional unraveling that discovery sets in motion.
"Cajun Justice," by J. Patterson -- the Louisiana bayou is a unique place to grow up and it gave Cain Lemaire all the grit he needs to excel at his job as head of security for a very successful and important CEO.
"A Walk Along the Beach," by D. Macomber -- two sisters must learn from each other’s strength and trust in the redeeming power of love. Life has many challenges in store for them but both sisters will discover even in the darkest moments, family is everything. Also in large print.
Osage Public Library is open by appointment or at the drive-up window Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or like us on facebook under Osage Library.
Syd Heimer is the director of the Osage Public Library.
