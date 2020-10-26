Library Lines: 'Amazing Animals' have arrived

"Funeral for a Friend" by B. Freeman ... Jonathan Stride’s best friend, Steve Garske makes a shocking deathbed confession: he protected Stride by covering up a murder. With suspicion pointing to him, Stride finds himself off the case and on leave from the Duluth police.

"Paradise Peak" by J. Dailey ... with a wildfire burning its way toward Paradise Peak, Tennessee, folks are drawing together to save the small mountain community. Times like these can make a hero out of a man – no matter what dark secrets he carries in his heart.

"The Return" by N. Sparks ... the story of an injured Navy doctor and two women whose secrets will change the course of his life. Also available in large print.

"The Book of Lost Names" by K. Harmel ... an historical novel about a young woman with a talent for forgery who helps hundreds of Jewish children flee the Nazis; inspired by a true story from World War II.

"Into the Fire" by G. Hurwitz ... behind every threat that Evan Smoak takes out, a deadlier one emerges, and The Nowhere Man must put himself in greater danger than ever before as he heads once more into the fire.

The Osage Public Library is open by appointment or at the drive-up window Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may contact us by phone (732-3323) or by e-mail at osagepl@osage.net. Visit our website at www.osage.net/~osagepl/ for the latest news and events or friend us on Facebook under Osage Library.

Syd Heimer is the director of the Osage Public Library.

