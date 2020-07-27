Letter: Keep Mitchell County safe. You know what to do.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Until recently, Mitchell County seemed nearly insusceptible to COVID-19. Just a handful of cases for weeks on end. Most surrounding counties were spared, too.

No longer. With a steady increase in cases of COVID-19 within our county and the region during the past few weeks, we must step up and do more to stop the spread of the virus. Now is the time. You probably already know what to do: Wash your hands, practice social distancing, and wear a face mask when shopping or attending congested gatherings. Easy, right? For some people, yes.

Washing your hands and social distancing can be quickly checked off this short list. However, for too many in Mitchell County, there's a definite aversion to wearing a face mask. Just look around.

Back in March the nation's federal guidance – specifically from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – did not support wearing a mask. We know more now – a lot more thanks to science that tells us that wearing masks can reduce the transmission of the virus by as much as 50 percent, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. We know Covid-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and don't know they are infected. We know face masks will absolutely help stop the spread of COVID-19.