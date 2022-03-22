LETTER: County healthcare workers deserve recognition

I would like to extend a gracious thank you to our Mitchell County Home Health and Public Health Agency employees.

They have been working diligently the past couple years since Covid-19 hit our county and our country. Our Public Health Agency employees entered family homes, exposing themselves and their family members to Covid-19, even before vaccines were available.

Because of their proactive approach, Mitchell County became a Test Iowa location providing free testing when it was difficult to get done. They assisted local nursing homes and businesses with testing when it needed to be done frequently and timely.

From June 2020 to February 2021 they performed 8012 Covid-19 tests. In addition, they were responsible for most of the contact tracing and investigation required due to the pandemic. The efficiency of this team brought in many people from other counties, and outlying states, for the vaccines. The vaccines were allocated weekly, and staff worked diligently to get them all distributed at the mass vaccine clinics.

If a county used all their allocation, they were more likely to receive extra doses the following week. From March 2020 to February 2022 nearly 12,000 vaccines were administered through their agency, and they are continuing this service.

Those of us who volunteered at the vaccine clinics heard the positive comments and compliments on their proficient setup and teamwork. It is because of this dedication that these successes were accomplished. They definitely have been our front line health care workers.

Some people in many areas of employment were allowed to work from home, with less exposure to Covid-19. Our Home Health and Public Health team did not have this option. Our Home Health Care Administrator and our Public Health Coordinator are in salaried positions. This means they did not receive any extra pay for the large number of overtime hours they accrued, nor did they ask for any. Also, none of our Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public Health Agency employees received any bonus or premium pay.

I commend the hospital and nursing home employers, and any others, who realized the extra efforts put forth by their employees, and gave them premium or bonus pay. None of us knew how much time and effort would be required to respond to a pandemic that hasn't happened in 100 years.

Let's not wait to commend and thank our county health care employees. They need, and deserve to hear, and feel, this appreciation now. I feel I speak for the majority of us in Mitchell County in saying that our Mitchell County Home Health Care and Public Health employees are greatly appreciated!

Let's also extend a thank you to all of our health care employees in the county-- hospital, clinics, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, EMS, and any other medical personnel. You are all our hometown heroes!

Sandy Offen

Mitchell County

