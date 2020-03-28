Letter: Congrats to Osage's athletes

I want to extend my congratulations to the various OCHS athletic teams and coaches on the very successful seasons that you've had. The Osage community should be extremely proud of all that you have accomplished.

Your success is the culmination of the many hours of practice and effort that you have put into your athletic endeavors. You might not realize it now but you have developed memories and friendships that will last for many years to come.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Several years ago I participated in Osage athletics and the memories of those times are some of the most pleasant memories I have. I also developed a special camaraderie and friendship with many of my teammates from back then that still exists today.

One of our main topics of conversation at our class reunions revolves around our athletic achievements. Of course the more years that pass the more embellished they tend to get; but nobody cares. The main thing is that we still cherish those times we spent together and the memories they created.

So congratulations again on the outstanding seasons you've had, enjoy the moment of them now, and take the memories of them with you as you traverse through the next phases of your lives.

Ken Moss, Rochester, MN/Sun City West, AZ

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0