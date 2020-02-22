Legislative forum featuring Rep. Bloomingdale, Sen. Brown on Feb. 29
0 comments

Legislative forum featuring Rep. Bloomingdale, Sen. Brown on Feb. 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The first Mitchell County Legislative Forum for 2020 will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the community room of the Osage Safety Center located at 432 Main St. in Osage. The Safety Center is next door to the library and has an elevator.

Rep. Jane Bloomingdale 2017

Bloomingdale

This is an opportunity for the citizens of Mitchell County and the surrounding areas to hear updates from State Rep. Jane Bloomingdale from Northwood and State Sen. Waylon Brown from St. Ansgar. It will also provide a chance for the constituents to ask questions and to let their representatives know how they feel on legislation moving through the Iowa House and Senate.

Sen. Waylon Brown 2017

Brown

The Bi-Partisan Women’s Group of Mitchell County is sponsoring the legislative forum. Co-chairs are Penney Morse from the Democratic Party and Mary Mills Dunea from the Republican Party. For more information, contact Penney at 641-732-4155 or e-mail pjmorse@gmail.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News