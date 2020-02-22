Legislative forum featuring Rep. Bloomingdale, Sen. Brown on Feb. 29

The first Mitchell County Legislative Forum for 2020 will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the community room of the Osage Safety Center located at 432 Main St. in Osage. The Safety Center is next door to the library and has an elevator.

This is an opportunity for the citizens of Mitchell County and the surrounding areas to hear updates from State Rep. Jane Bloomingdale from Northwood and State Sen. Waylon Brown from St. Ansgar. It will also provide a chance for the constituents to ask questions and to let their representatives know how they feel on legislation moving through the Iowa House and Senate.

The Bi-Partisan Women’s Group of Mitchell County is sponsoring the legislative forum. Co-chairs are Penney Morse from the Democratic Party and Mary Mills Dunea from the Republican Party. For more information, contact Penney at 641-732-4155 or e-mail pjmorse@gmail.com.

