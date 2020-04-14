× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LaDonna K. Bruggeman

August 3, 1954 - March 18, 2020

LaDonna “Donna” Kay (Hansen) Bruggeman passed away March 18, 2020 in Osage, IA. She was born August 3, 1954. She attended school in Mitchell and Osage, IA.

She was married to Steve Swanson in 1972. They had two children, Bobbi Jean and Jason Lee. They later divorced. She was married to Darwin Bruggeman for 30 years, they later divorced. She was employed at Space Age Tool and Manufacturing Inc. in St. Ansgar, IA.

She enjoyed spending time on anyones porch as long as she had her family or friends by her side. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and her drinks on ice. “Gran” enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Taylor and Kaleb Krahenbuhl, Brooke, Karter and Kooper Berding.

She is preceded in death by her: son, Jason; parents; siblings, Loree, Terry, Leon and Ira; brother-in-law Geno LaChapelle; special companion, Roger Berding.

She is survived by her: daughter, Bobbi Swanson and grandsons, Taylor and Kaleb Krahenbuhl all of St. Ansgar; siblings, Linda LaChapelle of Charles City, IA, Veleta (Bobber) Mausehund of Wesley, IA, Carrie (Albert) Leeman of Volga, SD and Ed (Wendy) Hansen of St. Ansgar, IA; many nieces and nephews.