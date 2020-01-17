La'James grad opens new boutique in Lake Mills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She was initially terrified to go back to school at age 29 when she had a daughter in school, but then one day she said her mindset shifted.

“I’m going to go back to school, and I’m going to show my daughter what it takes, what hard work looks like,” she said. “So I did it, and my mindset has changed so much.”

Though the last year has been difficult — working a full-time job at The Other Place in Clear Lake where she is a waitress and event coordinator and going to school five or six days a week — she is proud to have completed the esthetician program and to now own her own business.

The business, K&P Esthetics, includes the initials for both her first name and her daughter, Paisley’s, first name. She said her daughter is 7 and loves coming to work with her.

Wilkinson said she comes from an entrepreneurial background — her parents own Wilkinson Tool & Die and Midwest Metal Stamping in Lake Mills — and has learned the value of hard work.

“I’ve had a job since I was 14,” Wilkinson said. “That’s one of the things that I hold near and dear to me.”

One of her friends owns Quinn & Co. in downtown Lake Mills and allowed her to rent the back part of the building for her spa business.