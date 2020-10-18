Konz Show Pigs is a Garner family enterprise

Viewing photos of other champion pigs they’ve raised hanging in their show barn proves many of their customers have also had success in the show ring.

One photo shows a gilt sold to a Texas customer. That Yorkshire gilt later won the San Antonio, St. Angelo and Houston Gilt Shows in 2020.

Konz show pigs have also been sold to customers in the Dakotas, Kentucky, Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, and throughout Iowa and surrounding states.

The Konz operation is family oriented.

“The reason we started is so we could get some good female stock built up so our boys would have something to show," Brian said. "The boys are an important part of the operation. They work in the farrowing house and pig nursery helping with giving shots, and with daily hog care. They are also involved with training the animals to drive."

Heidi, who grew helping her dad farrow and raise hogs in A-shaped hog-houses, plays an important role in the farrowing.

“I have long arms and skinny hands,” said Heidi, who assists in birthing when a mother has trouble. Once she delivers a piglet, she hands them to her husband or one of their sons to dry off.