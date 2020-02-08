Klobuchar the frontrunner in Mitchell County caucuses

Weber and her husband, George, brought their 11-year-old son, Isaac, to the caucus.

“I’m the political one in the family,” said Isaac, who has met many of the Democratic candidates during the lead-up to caucus night.

Isaac wasn’t old enough to do anything more than watch the proceedings from the sidelines. He said he wished he could participate because “It’s my future at stake.”

And as with elsewhere around the state on Feb. 3, Mitchell County precinct captains waited between a half-hour and two hours to submit their results over the phone after problems cropped up all over the state in using the phone application the state party created, according to Mitchell County Democratic Party Chair Kurt Meyer.

"I think it very well may lead to a different approach in the future ... either a caucus or perhaps a primary later in the calendar and not first," he said. "We may have just witnessed - or, for hundreds of Mitchell County citizens, participated in - the very last precinct caucus where Iowans were the focus of this much national attention."

Republicans from a number of Mitchell County precincts had their caucus in another room of the nature center.

As was the case in other GOP caucus meetings across the state, Trump was the overwhelming winner. He received 58 votes, while challenger Joe Walsh received one. Bill Weld also was on the ballot, but did not get any votes from Republicans at the nature center. There were no write-in votes.

