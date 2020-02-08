Klobuchar the frontrunner in Mitchell County caucuses

Mitchell County Democrats supported Amy Klobuchar far more than the state as a whole during the Iowa caucuses.
Although the senator from Minnesota lagged behind Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden in the unofficial statewide results, she was first in Mitchell County by a wide margin with 92 votes – enough for two delegates.
Mitchell County’s proximity to Minnesota may have been a factor.
Nina Bates, of Osage, who caucused at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, the site for Democrats in Mitchell Precincts 11 and 12, said she’s heard about Klobuchar for years because Mitchell County is in the southern Minnesota market for local TV stations.
“I wished I lived in Minnesota so I could vote for her (for U.S. Senate),” she said.
Now that Klobuchar is running for president, Bates got her chance.
“I think it’s about time we had a woman for president,” she said.
Bates also said she believes Klobuchar can “stand up to Donald Trump.”
“I just think she can work with both sides of the aisle,” she added, noting Republicans she knows have told her they would vote for her if she wins the nomination.
Buttigieg placed second in Mitchell County with 58 votes and one delegate, Biden third with 50 votes and one delegate, and Warren fourth with 32 votes and one delegate.
Although Sanders was neck-and-neck with Buttigieg for first place statewide, he was fifth in Mitchell County with 24 votes and no delegates.
The only other candidate to receive votes in the county on caucus night was Andrew Yang. He got 12 votes but no delegates.
Orchard resident Theresa Cherry said she likes Buttigieg because he wants to transition from the current health insurance system to Medicare for all who want it.
Also, “He’s a Midwesterner and that’s huge,” she added.
Yang supporter Chris Betts of Osage said he thinks the entrepreneur would help the middle class.
“He’s young, he’s enthusiastic,” Betts said. “he would be a great asset to the Democratic party.”
Larissa Weber of Osage stood with the Elizabeth Warren group during the initial count at the nature center. She said the Massachusetts senator was her first choice because “I really like her anti-corruption platform,” as well as the wealth tax she has proposed.
When Warren didn’t have enough supporters to be viable following the first round of voting in her precinct, Weber switched to Klobuchar, her second choice.
“I like that she can win over some moderates,” she said.
Weber and her husband, George, brought their 11-year-old son, Isaac, to the caucus.
“I’m the political one in the family,” said Isaac, who has met many of the Democratic candidates during the lead-up to caucus night.
Isaac wasn’t old enough to do anything more than watch the proceedings from the sidelines. He said he wished he could participate because “It’s my future at stake.”
And as with elsewhere around the state on Feb. 3, Mitchell County precinct captains waited between a half-hour and two hours to submit their results over the phone after problems cropped up all over the state in using the phone application the state party created, according to Mitchell County Democratic Party Chair Kurt Meyer.
"I think it very well may lead to a different approach in the future ... either a caucus or perhaps a primary later in the calendar and not first," he said. "We may have just witnessed - or, for hundreds of Mitchell County citizens, participated in - the very last precinct caucus where Iowans were the focus of this much national attention."
Republicans from a number of Mitchell County precincts had their caucus in another room of the nature center.
As was the case in other GOP caucus meetings across the state, Trump was the overwhelming winner. He received 58 votes, while challenger Joe Walsh received one. Bill Weld also was on the ballot, but did not get any votes from Republicans at the nature center. There were no write-in votes.