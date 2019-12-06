Financial Advisor Jeremy Peters of Mason City is now booking appointments at the Home Trust and Savings Bank in Osage on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Peters is also available for financial planning at the NSB Bank in Northwood on Thursdays, and he spends Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in his home office at the NSB Bank in Mason City.
Peters, who graduated from Mason City High School in 1995, attended two years at NIACC and later graduated from Buena Vista College with a degree in banking and finance. Today he lives in Mason City with his wife Angela and their three children.
“I am no stranger to Osage,” said Peters, who was formerly employed with First Citizens Bank and traveled to Osage for 18 years to provide financial advice for the bank’s customers.
In the fall of 2018 Peters set up his own financial planning firm, JP Wealth Advisors.
Along with advising individuals and small businesses with financial planning tools and investment strategies, his firm also assists clients with 401k plans and rollovers and IRAs. His firm can help clients with long term care and life insurance.
“We also work with CPAs for tax planning,” said Peters. “I typically set up a first meeting with individuals or couples to take a risk assessment of their investments. After the assessment, I meet with clients to see if they are comfortable with their current risk factors. If they are comfortable with their risk strategies, then we will find them the best assets for that risk profile.”
Peters said that many of his clients are of retirement age.
“Financial planning is a big deal with people who are retiring. The biggest battle with people who just retire is coming up with the income to maintain their present lifestyle. We typically put together a budget of retirement expenses, and based on that number we come up with a plan to make their retirement goals happen.
"The more time your money has to work for you, the less you have to put in investments,” said Peters, who empathizes that starting a financial plan much earlier in life makes retirement a lot easier.
JP Wealth Advisors can also help small businesses set up retirement plans for themselves and their employees.
“We can also help with succession planning should a small business want to sell their business,” said Peters.
