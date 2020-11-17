Janice K. Riker

September 7, 1938-November 5, 2020

Janice Kay Riker, 82, of New Haven, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Osage Cemetery, Osage.

Janice was born on September 7, 1938 to Samuel and Carlene (Reed) Wigant in Mitchell County, Iowa. She graduated from Osage High School.

Janice married David Bierbrodt on October 19, 1957, they later divorced. On July 24, 1970 she married James Riker.

Janice enjoyed dancing, fishing, cooking, reading, sewing, loving and caring for animals, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. She worked various jobs in the medical field.

She is survived by her: children, Sterling (Julie) Bierbrodt of Osage, Jan (Mark) Vaage of Mason City, Ken (David) Bierbrodt-Reiser of Bastrop, TX, Todd (Mary) Bierbrodt of Meroa, and Angel (Charles) Dillon of Hampton; step children, Teo Riker of Hampton, IA and Rosa (Tom) Brunson of Spring Valley, MN; 27 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; siblings, Maxine (Ed) Sholly, Leanna Miller, Lowell (Kathy) Wigant, and Melvin Wigant.