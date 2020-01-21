Internet coming to rural Mitchell County

“We do a lot of business online because we deal with customers from all over the United States,” said Katie Mostek, co-owner of Flashing Thunder, who helped Byrnes secure the USDA grant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the company also needs a reliable internet connection because it imports fireworks from China.

If it weren’t for the USDA grant, there might not have been any other way to get broadband internet to Mitchell because the population isn’t big enough to make it viable for investors, according to Byrnes.

Two years ago, OMU built a fiber trunk line from Lyle, Minnesota, to Osage to add more internet bandwidth.

The line ran through the town of Mitchell, and OMU placed an underground vault there to make future broadband expansion to the area possible if funding could be found.

Byrnes said he had no idea at the time that the USDA would be offering grant money to improve internet connections in rural areas.

“All the stars lined up for this deal,” he said.

In March 2018, Congress provided $600 million to the USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America.