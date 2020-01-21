Internet coming to rural Mitchell County

Residents and businesses in the town of Mitchell and the surrounding area will finally have reliable internet connections, thanks to a federal grant.
On Friday morning, the USDA announced Osage Municipal Utilities will receive nearly $5,000 to build modern broadband infrastructure in the Mitchell area.
“This is a game-changer for these folks,” said OMU General Manager Josh Byrnes.
Although most of Mitchell County has sufficient internet service, “we do have a couple of dead zones,” he said.
One of those dead zones is the Mitchell area.
“Basically, they have no connectivity,” Byrnes said.
One resident is using a clothespin to attach a hotspot to a window curtain to boost satellite signal strength so he can connect to the internet that way, according to Byrnes.
Even those who do get a satellite signal can’t rely on it because bad weather can interfere with it, he said.
Around 100 residents and a couple dozen businesses will benefit from the grant for improved internet access, according to Byrnes. The businesses include a restaurant, a bed and breakfast, two vineyards, an accounting service, and Flashing Thunder, which imports and sells fireworks.
“We do a lot of business online because we deal with customers from all over the United States,” said Katie Mostek, co-owner of Flashing Thunder, who helped Byrnes secure the USDA grant.
She said the company also needs a reliable internet connection because it imports fireworks from China.
If it weren’t for the USDA grant, there might not have been any other way to get broadband internet to Mitchell because the population isn’t big enough to make it viable for investors, according to Byrnes.
Two years ago, OMU built a fiber trunk line from Lyle, Minnesota, to Osage to add more internet bandwidth.
The line ran through the town of Mitchell, and OMU placed an underground vault there to make future broadband expansion to the area possible if funding could be found.
Byrnes said he had no idea at the time that the USDA would be offering grant money to improve internet connections in rural areas.
“All the stars lined up for this deal,” he said.
In March 2018, Congress provided $600 million to the USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America.
The USDA received 146 applications between May 31, 2019, and July 12, 2019, requesting $1.4 billion in funding across all three ReConnect Program funding products: 100 percent loan, 100 percent grant, and loan-grant combinations.
The USDA is reviewing applications and announcing approved projects on a rolling basis.
These grants, loans and combination funds enable the federal government to partner with the private sector and rural communities to build modern broadband infrastructure in areas with insufficient internet service.
Insufficient service is defined as connection speeds of less than 10 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 1 Mbps upload.
Byrnes said the design phase of the Mitchell broadband project should be completed within four to five weeks. At that time the project will be open for construction bids.
Construction should begin as soon as the ground thaws in the spring, according to Byrnes. He anticipates the project will be completed by late summer.