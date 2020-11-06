Holiday Open House kicks off shopping season

On a 70 degree day, local businesses kicked off the Thanksgiving and Christmas season with a Holiday Open House.

For Al Winters, of Osage Floral & Gifts, preparation for the future of retail sales has helped the business survive both Amazon and COVID-19.

“We’ve done quite a bit of updating our website,” he explained. “We’re exploring more ways to do that for customers. In the past, we’ve done no-contact and curbside service.

Winters said he is promoting a lot more specials that attract business. We’re working on taking care of the customers locally.

“We do some in-store specials. It’s really just a great time to showcase what we have for the Holiday season," he said. "We do a lot of fresh flowers, and it’s a great opportunity to have people to come in and check out the flowers in our front cooler."

Winter said he expects to have a very good season.

"People are really in tune with supporting local businesses and shopping local," he said. "We have products that are very reasonably priced and good quality. We’ve gotten good support from the community and we expect that to grow.