Holiday Open House kicks off shopping season

On a 70 degree day, local businesses kicked off the Thanksgiving and Christmas season with a Holiday Open House.
For Al Winters, of Osage Floral & Gifts, preparation for the future of retail sales has helped the business survive both Amazon and COVID-19.
“We’ve done quite a bit of updating our website,” he explained. “We’re exploring more ways to do that for customers. In the past, we’ve done no-contact and curbside service.
Winters said he is promoting a lot more specials that attract business. We’re working on taking care of the customers locally.
“We do some in-store specials. It’s really just a great time to showcase what we have for the Holiday season," he said. "We do a lot of fresh flowers, and it’s a great opportunity to have people to come in and check out the flowers in our front cooler."
Winter said he expects to have a very good season.
"People are really in tune with supporting local businesses and shopping local," he said. "We have products that are very reasonably priced and good quality. We’ve gotten good support from the community and we expect that to grow.
“We’re fortunate to have an active and forward-thinking Chamber that is out there promoting and supporting our businesses, giving these avenues to work together and showcase our products. We’re very blessed in that way. All three banks cooperate, too.”
At The Stitchery Nook, Elizabeth Clark and Sherry Wharam have also survived in part by going online. However, business is slower for the Nook in the wintertime, and it must power down a bit for the holidays.
“The big difference is the retreat center — it’s been slower," Clark said. "We gutted our entire upstairs and there are three bedrooms and people can rent it in the craft area to work on what they want to.”
At Emerson’s, owner Ken Emerson has not yet expanded into an online presence. Since the onset earlier this year of the coronavirus, there have been disadvantages to keeping a physical location only. Business has slowed more recently as COVID-19 increasingly begins to spread through Mitchell County.
He still hopes for a successful holiday season, and the two-day Holiday Open House was a good way to get things kicked off.
“There is so much negativity out there right now,” Emerson said. "And we just want to spread a positive message.”
