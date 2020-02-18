High school nightmares: school shootings, heavy backpacks, naked at school

Most of the time in school we talk about our dreams, but we don’t usually talk about our nightmares. I have a recurring nightmare that I’m unable to pick up my bookbag because it’s too heavy. I try so hard to pick it up and I’m never able to. All day I have to drag it around through the halls and classrooms. I was wondering if other people have similar experiences. I’ve interviewed a few people asking them to explain some of their school-related nightmares.
I asked some of my friends to tell me about their school dreams.
Karmen Harris said she’s had a lot of dreams about school shootings.
“I’m sitting in class, and we all run out of the room and hide in our lockers,” Karmen described.
Julia King said she has dreams about showing up to school naked.
“I was walking into school and didn’t even notice, but everyone was laughing at me.”
I talked to several other people having dreams about showing up to school naked.
I looked into some of the possible meanings behind these dreams. Pretty much everything in your dreams have meanings or are symbolizations. Looking into these meanings is called dream analysis. All three of our dreams seem to be centered around anxiety or stress.
Dreaming about school shootings most likely comes from the anxiety of it possibly happening and that the news is full of school shootings. Dreaming of showing up naked probably comes from feelings of vulnerability or insecurity. Students dream about school because this is where we are every day, but if you’re an adult you might be missing your childhood or have unresolved issues.
No matter what these nightmares mean, I think we can all agree they’re unpleasant. Let’s hope none of them come true.