High school nightmares: school shootings, heavy backpacks, naked at school

Most of the time in school we talk about our dreams, but we don’t usually talk about our nightmares. I have a recurring nightmare that I’m unable to pick up my bookbag because it’s too heavy. I try so hard to pick it up and I’m never able to. All day I have to drag it around through the halls and classrooms. I was wondering if other people have similar experiences. I’ve interviewed a few people asking them to explain some of their school-related nightmares.

I asked some of my friends to tell me about their school dreams.

Karmen Harris said she’s had a lot of dreams about school shootings.

“I’m sitting in class, and we all run out of the room and hide in our lockers,” Karmen described.

Julia King said she has dreams about showing up to school naked.

“I was walking into school and didn’t even notice, but everyone was laughing at me.”

I talked to several other people having dreams about showing up to school naked.