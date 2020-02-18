High school backpack must-haves, according to the experts

I hate packing my backpack. I always leave it until right before it's time to leave for school, which resulted in many a hectic morning. It also meant a whole lot of forgotten homework assignments, or essentials.

Well, here to help, I have gathered a list of book bags must-haves so you will never find yourself in this exact situation.

This article will be taking a look into what some students at Osage High school carry in their book bags, and at the end kind of a quick list thrown together based on our data of what students should carry in their bags. I have interviewed a few students to see what they believe are the most important items, after their obvious school-related items such as notebooks and such, to have in their book bag.

Loreal Scott, sophomore, says her must haves are gum, Chapstick, lotion, headphones, charger, and a water bottle.

Matthew Theis, sophomore, says Chapstick, headphones, pencils, calculator, and a phone charger.

Karmen Harris, senior, says pencils, notecards, Chapstick, phone charger, and a sweater.