High school backpack must-haves, according to the experts

I hate packing my backpack. I always leave it until right before it's time to leave for school, which resulted in many a hectic morning. It also meant a whole lot of forgotten homework assignments, or essentials.
Well, here to help, I have gathered a list of book bags must-haves so you will never find yourself in this exact situation.
This article will be taking a look into what some students at Osage High school carry in their book bags, and at the end kind of a quick list thrown together based on our data of what students should carry in their bags. I have interviewed a few students to see what they believe are the most important items, after their obvious school-related items such as notebooks and such, to have in their book bag.
Loreal Scott, sophomore, says her must haves are gum, Chapstick, lotion, headphones, charger, and a water bottle.
Matthew Theis, sophomore, says Chapstick, headphones, pencils, calculator, and a phone charger.
Karmen Harris, senior, says pencils, notecards, Chapstick, phone charger, and a sweater.
After talking to students and gathering lists there are many recurring items such as the phone charger, lotion, Chapstick, and headphones, which is kind of shocking that even with the age gap and year differences, the items are still very similar and repeated.
So here is everything students should have in their backpacks for a typical day at school. This way, you’ll never get to class and think, “Dang, where’s my charger?” Charger. Chapstick. Lotion. Headphones. Water bottle.
I hope this list has helped you decide what to carry in your book bag. Maybe you even found a few suggestions you hadn’t considered before. Ultimately what you put in your backpack is up to you. The key is to put some thought into the items instead of just throwing a bunch of junk into your bag and hoping for the best.