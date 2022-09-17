Growing with Graham program begins

One of the programs this fall at the Cedar River Complex in Osage, Iowa is called Growing with Graham.

The program receives its namesake from Graham, the beloved son of CRC Marketing Manager Sarah Gerbig and her husband Jeremy Gerbig. Graham arrived three months prematurely last year in September, and spent 66 days in the NICU at Mayo Clinic located in Rochester, MN.

During Graham’s stay at the NICU, a program called Child Life would bring a children’s book to his room once a week for his family to keep and read to Graham. In support of this amazing program, the CRC is holding a book collection for Child Life to continue to bring comfort to future NICU babies and their families.

If you would like to be part of this book collection, here is how to support the cause:

1. The CRC Staff created a wish list of books to order from on Amazon. Anyone can search through this list and purchase from it and the books will ship directly to the CRC Wellness Center throughout the month of September. (https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/UD9O28D1DGO?ref_=wl_share)

2. Donate a monetary gift that will be used to purchase books. A donation box is located at the CRC Welcome Desk.

3. Donate a new, unused board book at the CRC.

At the end of September, Graham’s family will collect the books and donate them to the Child Life program in honor of Graham and the amazing care he received at the NICU during his stay.