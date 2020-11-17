MARION-Gregory Thomas Lunde, 49, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Thomas Park in Marion, conducted by Pastor Nick Tucker of Cedar Rapids Christian Church. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Rock Creek Cemetery in rural Osage, Iowa, conducted by Reverend Christopher Staley of First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family.

Gregory was born July 12, 1971, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Glennys and Jean Lunde. He was raised to adulthood on the family farm near Osage, Iowa, with his sister, Angela, and brother, Matt. Gregg graduated from Osage Community High School in 1990 and attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He lived and worked in Cedar Rapids for 30 years. Gregg loved the Cedar Rapids area and often explored nature, sharing his photography with friends and family. He had a zest for life, enjoying time with friends and family, laughing, cooking, and helping others. Gregg loved to travel, especially the past few years. He was thoughtful and generous with friends from every walk of life. He enjoyed being with people and being a mentor to youth. Gregg was a kid at heart.