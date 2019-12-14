{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its Great Holiday Giveaway contest.

Shoppers at participating chamber businesses could register to win with a qualifying purchase. Thirty winners each won $50 in Osage Chamber bucks.

Left to right: Great Holiday Giveaway sponsors Dee Onken with First Citizens Bank, Tera Schroeder with CUSB Bank and Carrie Mellmann with Home Trust & Savings Bank with the completed forms.

Here are the winners: Sally Anderson, Vera Armbrust, Sharon Cornwell, Nancy Ginder, Barbara Groth, Becci Havig, Carol Janssen, Linda Janssen, Rona Johnson, Susan Johnson, Teresa Johnson, Carrie Juenger, Cindi Knecht, Lori Kruse, Michele Kulow, John Marth, Becky McEnany, Brenda McKee, Tanya Miller, Sheryl Nelson, Marlene Norby, Helen Olejnicak, Kay Parcher, Shelley Parks, Courtney Perrin, Dorothy Randall, Sheryl Rawn, Laurene Saathoff, Minerva Wagner, Cheryl Webb.

