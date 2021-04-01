Godzilla returns to Osage's iconic Watts Theatre

There have been other enemies in the past, including VHS and cable television, which Walk credits as shutting down the theater in the 1980s.

The Greatest Showman

The entire year, as the theater sat empty, the only guest was Walk passing through the aisles like a ghost from one of his childhood low budget flicks, waiting for an audience to haunt, for life to resume.

“People are ready to get out of the house and do something,” Walk said.

The experience of going out to a film rather than sitting on a couch is one of the biggest draws, something the public craves, according to Walk. Nothing compares to being in the dark with surround sound and the big screen.

He provides as an example The Greatest Showman.

“At the very beginning of it, they say, ‘Thank you for coming to see this movie in the theater. This is really the only way to see this show.’ I watched it and thought, wow, this really is a great movie. Then it came out on one of the cable channels, and I was going to watch it, and after about 10 minutes, I thought, ‘Wow, they were right.’

“There’s no comparison whatsoever between watching a movie at the theater instead of at home.”