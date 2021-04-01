Godzilla returns to Osage's iconic Watts Theatre

When Mark Walk was young, one of his favorite movies was the black-and-white King Kong vs. Godzilla. As the Watts Theatre returns after a year away, one of the first films Walk will show is an updated version of those monsters.
Not only is Watts celebrating its reopening, 2021 marks the 15th anniversary of the Walk family’s purchase of the theater in Osage.
Jaws
In March of 2020, movie theaters across the state shut down as COVID-19 spread across the world.
Last fall, they could reopen, but with restrictions. Some theaters showed classics like Jaws, Walk said, but attendance at those venues could be counted on one hand.
As well, most of those movies were R rated. Those sorts of films have never been a big draw in small towns like Osage, where children are often the biggest customers.
“Economically, it just didn’t make any sense to open up,” Walk said of last autumn.
After the end of winter, when mandates lifted COVID-19 restrictions, Walk began to reconsider his options and plan the resurrection of the Watts.
It was on short notice. The second week of March, things were set in motion. After a year away, the ice machine did not work, the Coca-Cola machine did not work, the toilets did not work. Spring cleaning was an arduous task, overwhelming at times, as Walk and his crew scrambled to prepare for a March 25 opening night.
In addition, Walk is always busy as Mitchell County attorney.
Another problem was the fact most of the staff of 10 had graduated from high school or moved on to other employment, and training new employees takes time. Last week, a group of three rushed to serve customers while still learning the red velvet ropes of a premier.
One holdover is Jeff King, who has been with Walk for around a decade. Walk cannot praise him enough.
“Without Jeff, the theater wouldn’t be open,” Walk said.
Fortunately, Watts Theatre’s world famous popcorn is still just as fresh, a recipe Walk inherited and keeps secret.
Star Wars
On Oct. 13, 2006, the Walks bought Watts Theatre. They were concerned a big chain might buy the Osage theater, so they could shut it down, or the theater that opened in 1950 would stand empty, unused, and never reopen.
Previous owner Bob Williams had approached Walk, asking if he knew of anyone who would want to buy the building. After some thought, Walk decided he did know someone.
“She probably thought I was crazy,” Walk said of his wife’s take on his decision.
It is one of a few privately owned small town theaters open in Iowa today, according to Walk. Most others are 501(c)(3). In 2006, they were still using 35 millimeter film. Now, it is as easy as inserting a hard drive. Nothing else has changed.
“It’s like when a small town loses its school,” Walk said of the potential fallout if the theater had closed. The goal was to keep that snowball effect from beginning to roll, to prevent one pivotal business from dying. Walk sees the theater as a boon, one that sends customers to restaurants and other shops.
Corporations like Disney, Warner Brothers and Sony make life more difficult for small towns. Last week, Walk wanted Raya and the Last Dragon. He got it, but only after agreeing to show it for two weeks. That is not unusual. It gets really hard for Watts when studios, in extreme circumstances such as the release of a Star Wars movie, demand a five-week showing.
By that last week of Star Wars, attendance dropped to two. If it had been none, that would have been one thing, but a crowd of any size requires the expense of running shop and show.
“They don’t care about us,” Walk said of large film studios, describing them as rude moviegoers slowly crossing the front row trying to find a seat. “They’re out to destroy each other. So if you’re showing one of their movies five weeks, you can’t show one of their competitors’ movies. They’re trying to block the screen.”
Walk sees it as a cutthroat competition with small towns as collateral damage. There is no help from above, therefore it takes the community to care for itself in order to survive, to keep staples like movie theaters alive and projecting talking animals.
There have been other enemies in the past, including VHS and cable television, which Walk credits as shutting down the theater in the 1980s.
The Greatest Showman
The entire year, as the theater sat empty, the only guest was Walk passing through the aisles like a ghost from one of his childhood low budget flicks, waiting for an audience to haunt, for life to resume.
“People are ready to get out of the house and do something,” Walk said.
The experience of going out to a film rather than sitting on a couch is one of the biggest draws, something the public craves, according to Walk. Nothing compares to being in the dark with surround sound and the big screen.
He provides as an example The Greatest Showman.
“At the very beginning of it, they say, ‘Thank you for coming to see this movie in the theater. This is really the only way to see this show.’ I watched it and thought, wow, this really is a great movie. Then it came out on one of the cable channels, and I was going to watch it, and after about 10 minutes, I thought, ‘Wow, they were right.’
“There’s no comparison whatsoever between watching a movie at the theater instead of at home.”
Walk was surprised at the number of tickets sold the first week back, averaging approximately 50 people a night. The movie was Tom and Jerry. A cat fought a mouse as children ate popcorn and laughed.
Attendance varies between two people and 250 people. Either way, for Walk it is no burden to serve his community.
“They asked my dad to go fight World War II,” Walk said. “They asked me to sit on a couch. Who made the bigger sacrifice? It was disappointing to see the theater empty for a year, but it was not life altering.
“Nobody ever says ‘Things are going so well. I think I’ll go see my attorney.’ The majority of the time, I see people when they’re not really happy. But when you go to the movie theater, there are kids and families. Everybody is glad to be there.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.