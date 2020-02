Gillian Johanns of Osage has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Johanns, a sophomore child, youth and family studies major, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Education and Human Sciences.

More than 5,700 students at Nebraska have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester.

