Foster Grandparents celebrate first 'Spirit Drive'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Food, family and fireworks are what most families plan for the holiday weekend but a few of the Foster Grandmas took time to participate in the first ever Spirit Drive on the 4th of July. The grandmas were dressed in their red smocks waiting for the many children who they have been missing since March. The grandmas where hoping to see their children from their schools and daycare sites after months of waiting.

The grandmas were able to hand out candy, stickers, beads and even special treats like mini muffins. Even though it was hot and humid in the shade, that did not stop them from having a wonderful morning helping with the Spirit Drive. While some grandparents are not able to go back to their sites yet, a few are ready and willing to start back with the children as soon as possible.

These last few months all the grandparents have been receiving packets to keep their minds strong and keep updated about the ongoing changes in the Foster Grandparent Program office along with regulations for the state and national level. COVID-19 made things interesting for the whole world and there is no difference in our little part of the world.

Even though things have been on hold for the last few months, we are still in need for grandparents. Anyone who is interested in starting their new normal as a Foster Grandparent please contact Jennifer at 641-257-6327.

Jennifer Lantz is the interim director of the Foster Grandparent Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0