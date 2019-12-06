The Forest City wrestling team traveled to Central Springs on Thursday and downed Belmond-Klemme 69-6 and Eagle Grove 58-24, but lost to the host team 43-33.
Against Belmond-Klemme, Hayden Hoffmeyer, Wyatt Gelhaus, Blake Skjeie, Austin Kelso, Nicilas Gonzalez, Kellen Moore, Ethan Sesker, Kaleb Umbaugh and Caleb Cooper (exhibition) all won their matches.
Against Eagle Grove, Skjeie, Joel Mendoza, Austin Kelso, Kaden Pritchard, Gabe Rolon, Kellen Moore, Brock Moore, Sesker, Umbaugh, Mark Dawson, Wyatt Gelhaus and Kaden Hagy (exhibition), each won.
In the loss to Central Springs, Kristian Gunderson, Reese Moore, Kelso, Robay Birri, Umbaugh, Hayden Hoffmeyer and Nate Doden (exhibition) all won their matches.
