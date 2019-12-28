First Security donates $10K to Riceville First Foundation

First Security Bank & Trust recently donated $10,000 to the Riceville First Foundation, a fundraising organization supporting the Riceville Community School District.

The donation marks the completion of fundraising for the construction of a high-tech lighted sign on the Riceville school campus, according to a release sent by the financial institution.

First Security’s donation makes up a large portion of the estimated $30,000 total cost of this amenity, which will be used to notify the community about school events, calendar changes, and information both from the school and Riceville Family & Care Center located across the street.

The sign was built locally by Cedar River Signs at a reduced cost, and features digital technology so the messages can easily be read in any lighting conditions.

“This is a project that’s great for the community and the students,” said Riceville First Foundation President Kevin Byrnes in the release. “The students are in charge of programming the sign and are learning skills related to computer programming and data entry.”

The sign is also an important method of communicating with low income students who may not have access to emailed and online updates from the school, but pass by the sign each day.

The sign was installed in autumn of 2019. Other fundraising efforts included the sales of clothing items at events, grant applications, and community donations, the release stated.

