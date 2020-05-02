First Party in the Park in May postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHARLES CITY – Due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 and restrictions on public gatherings, the first Party in the Park event in Charles City scheduled for May 29 has been postponed.

“The organizing committee recently met and decided to move that first event back to August,” said Community Revitalization Events Coordinator Jen Solomon. “The rescheduled date has not yet been finalized, however it is still our intention at this time to try and get all four planned Party in the Park events in this summer.”

The June 19, July 31 and Aug. 14 event dates are still on as planned, pending further developments from the COVID-19 situation and government mandates.

The State of Iowa is currently prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people, with Governor Kim Reynolds today extending that through at least May 15th. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks the 18th year for the Party in the Park series, which is put on by Community Revitalization and held in Central Park from 5-9 p.m. There is no admission for the public to come down and enjoy free live music. The events also feature food and beverage vendors in the park, as well as a beer garden, children’s activities and various other special attractions.

For more information, contact Community Revitalization at (641) 228-2335 or email info@charlescitychamber.com.

