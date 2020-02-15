Fifth grade project fair to be held on Feb. 18

This year Mrs.Christensen and her fifth grade class are hard at work again this year and putting together their projects for the project fair. I had the pleasure of talking to a few fifth-graders and to Mrs.Christensen to see what it was all about.

Mrs. Christensen said, “All 57 students are working very hard; we hope that a lot of people come out and support the kids and see how hard they have worked on their projects.”

Mrs.Christensen also said, “They started these projects right after they came back from Christmas break. They had to choose a topic that interested them, do their research and put their project together.”

Mrs.Christensen also said,” All the kids have cool projects, and it's fun reading their reports on these topics.”

The project fair will be held on Feb. 18 from 4:30 to 6 in the new cafeteria. I talked to fifth-grader Abby Rachut about her fair project.

She said, “My project is about stress. I realize that people are under a lot of stress, and I want to help people relieve their stress.” She also stated, “ I want people to know what causes stress in order to help people.”

I also interviewed Isabelle O’Malley.