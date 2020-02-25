Fifth grade project fair shows off students' research, presentation skills
Fifth grade project fair shows off students' research, presentation skills

Nearly 60 Osage fifth grade students held a project on Feb. 18 to display their research into a variety of subjects.

The 57 students began work on this fair in January after coming back from Christmas break.

Students chose a topic of interest to them. They found resources and did research on their topic. Then they wrote a paper and provided a bibliography that showed their research. They chose a visual to go with their project and also gave a presentation to their class.

Many topics were represented at the fair. Some examples were: hurricanes, stress, WWII, Komodo dragons, volcanoes, roller coasters and many more.

