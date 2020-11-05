Faith Lutheran Home in Osage ravaged by COVID-19

“This experience has been a very trying time,” Lauritsen said. “But the community support that we’ve received, the support from the families, the understanding of our residents and the care from our staff have really helped keep us going.

“This is a very special place here. It’s unfortunate this is happening. The community has come together to make sure we have everything we need to prevent and control this as much as possible.”

Lauritsen has watched friends die.

“There are several who’ve been here for a long time. Some had been here longer than I have,” said Lauritsen, who has worked at Faith Lutheran since 2018. “It’s been very hard. There have been sleepless nights and taxing situations. I stay hopeful. Sometimes that’s all we can do. It’s going to be hard, when all of this is over, to go back to normal.”

Having served on the front lines, Lauritsen said he has no patience for those who refuse to wear masks.

“I would say to think about the impact it has on those around you," he said. "I know it’s very frustrating for people to wear a mask for over seven months now, but one little slip-up can cost people their lives. Be vigilant. This disease is horrific.”

