Failure to protect our water a serious problem: Letter

When I grew up on a farm in Mitchell County, I took for granted the delicious clean water that came from our well. A lot has changed in the 70 years since I was born. I no longer trust well water in Iowa.

A recent National Geographic article pointed out that 97% of all surface water on the globe is in the oceans, 2% is locked up at the poles in glaciers, leaving less than 1% of surface water available for human use. Our survival as a species is at risk if we don’t protect that water. (See December 2020 National Geographic)

That is why I support the lawsuit filed by Iowa CCI and Food and Water Watch against the State of Iowa for failure to protect our water. Though 750 waterways in Iowa are impaired, the focus of this lawsuit is a small segment of one river—the Raccoon River. It is the segment in Polk County from the confluence downtown to the Dallas County line.

The Raccoon River is the source of drinking water for 500,000 Iowans. They are affected by industrial agricultural pollution. The Des Moines Water Works has had to invest in expensive nitrate removal systems to provide safe water to the residents. The costs are passed on to the consumers.

December 16 the Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments on why this lawsuit should go forward.