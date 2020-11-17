Eugene Nikolas

Eugene was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Experimental Aircraft Association, national Turkey Federation, VFW, American Foreign Legion, and Disabled Veterans Association. He was an avid hunter and always shared many stories about wildlife. His pride and joy was his Piper J3 Cub Airplane that he restored and flew for many years. It was an awesome experience to fly with him. He received the Soil Conservation Award in 1981, the Wildlife Farmer Mitchell County Award in 1988 and the Conservation award in 2010. His Ultimate award came in 2018 when his property was sold and became “Robin's Nest Wildlife Area” in honor of his youngest daughter Robin Nicole who died at the tender age of 12 of cancer. The area is open to the public for hunting and other recreational activities. His Home, the little log cabin, was moved down the road to a lot by the Cedar River. A perfect spot for new memories to be made with a new family.