Elma Community Complex fundraising continues

The Elma City Council is looking to bring a medical clinic to the community, providing additional space for the library, expanding the daycare, and providing space for the City Clerk office.

According to a release, the council voted at its Nov. 1 meeting to proceed with the Elma Community Complex (ECC) project with a new location for the medical clinic.

“In late spring we learned the school property was in the flood zone forcing the committee to rethink the original dynamics of this project," said ECC committee member Bruce Weigel in the release.

The ECC benefits nonprofit entities utilizing the former school property that the City of Elma owns, the release stated.

Plans are to renovate the current gymnasium into a public library, City Clerk’s office and multi-purpose room with a full kitchen. An addition to the Elma Early Childhood Center is also being planned for an infant room.

The current infant room will be repurposed into a classroom for three year old preschool. Regional Health Services of Howard County will furnish and operate the clinic building. Originally the medical clinic was going to be built at the former school location, but now a new location is being sought.