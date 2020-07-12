Dowell serving as interim CEO of county social services

Following the resignation of founding County Social Services Executive Director Bob Lincoln, Karen Dowell was named Interim CEO at the June 24 meeting of the CSS Board.
Lincoln, who created the agency in 2009, is now working at a new behavioral health center being established at Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo. His last day as executive director was June 25. He will be working with a nonprofit organization called Elevate, which will use a grant to help set up the behavioral health center at Pillar, the former Country View care center north of Waterloo.
Dowell began her career with Black Hawk County, one of the counties served by CSS, in 1999. She then continued working for CSS, when it was created in 2009. Her first position with CSS was Funding Coordinator and then, “when we reorganized in 2014, I was promoted to Chief Operating Officer,” she said.
“My first position in Black Hawk County was programmer/analyst in the IT Department,” Dowell said. “One of my projects was to help establish the new database for the former Central Point of Coordination in Black Hawk County.
“Working closely with the staff for over a year got me interested in working in mental health and disability services.”
Dowell said as Interim CEO, she hopes to continue with “the fabulous work our organization is doing.
“It is a challenging and new environment right now with COVID-19, so we constantly assess the landscape and how we can stay safe yet make sure we continue to meet the needs of our communities.”
The CSS Board’s Human Resource Committee will be taking applications through July 25. Dowell said she anticipates interviews to begin the next week, with a new CEO in place by September 1.
“I believe with a new CEO any organization would expect minor changes,” Dowell said. “However, our mission right now is well established with the requirement to serve children, which we have just started on July 1, and with the crisis services we need to have in place by July 1, 2021.
“We are on a good path to make sure these services are implemented.”
In regards to the future of mental health services for the residents of Iowa, Dowell said, “I think, with the focus on crisis services and children’s behavioral health services, the state is heading in the right direction for the services that will be needed post-pandemic.
“The pandemic also has opened the door for mental health services and supports to be provided virtually and accepted as a reimbursable platform. That is definitely a positive change for our provider network.”
