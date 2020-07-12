Dowell serving as interim CEO of county social services

“It is a challenging and new environment right now with COVID-19, so we constantly assess the landscape and how we can stay safe yet make sure we continue to meet the needs of our communities.”

The CSS Board’s Human Resource Committee will be taking applications through July 25. Dowell said she anticipates interviews to begin the next week, with a new CEO in place by September 1.

“I believe with a new CEO any organization would expect minor changes,” Dowell said. “However, our mission right now is well established with the requirement to serve children, which we have just started on July 1, and with the crisis services we need to have in place by July 1, 2021.

“We are on a good path to make sure these services are implemented.”

In regards to the future of mental health services for the residents of Iowa, Dowell said, “I think, with the focus on crisis services and children’s behavioral health services, the state is heading in the right direction for the services that will be needed post-pandemic.

“The pandemic also has opened the door for mental health services and supports to be provided virtually and accepted as a reimbursable platform. That is definitely a positive change for our provider network.”

