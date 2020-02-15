Disappointed in turnout for Concordia concert: Letter

I attended the Concord College and Osage High School Band Concert on Feb.6 at the Cedar River Complex in Osage. What a poor showing of support for such an outstanding display of talent! Someone definitely dropped the ball on advertising! I called the day of the concert to see if it was SOLD OUT or RESERVE SEATING!! It was neither. I asked the price, it wasn't immediately know! Turned out it was FREE WILL OFFERING!!