Disappointed in turnout for Concordia concert: Letter
Disappointed in turnout for Concordia concert: Letter

I attended the Concord College and Osage High School Band Concert on Feb.6 at the Cedar River Complex in Osage. What a poor showing of support for such an outstanding display of talent! Someone definitely dropped the ball on advertising! I called the day of the concert to see if it was SOLD OUT or RESERVE SEATING!! It was neither. I asked the price, it wasn't immediately know! Turned out it was FREE WILL OFFERING!!

As I listened to the wonderful bands and the display of talent, I was embarrassed to see just a hand full of people in the audience! I feel this concert should have been a standing room only, with KIMT TV there to show the outpouring of support for these amazingly talented group!! People, you really let down not only Concordia, but Osage, for such a poor lack of support!

Marjo Grimm, Charles City

