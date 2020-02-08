Developers receive Mitchell County Board OK to seek money for spec homes

Casey Ketelsen, who serves as Mitchell County’s IT, informed the board he has been looking for a temporary replacement while he will be deployed with the Iowa National Guard starting in May. He has been checking with local IT firms who could fill in during his absence. He also asked the board about placing an ad in the paper for a temporary replacement while he is being deployed.

The supervisors suggested Ketelsen place the ad before looking further into IT companies.

Osage won't help obtain DNR grant

Walk commented on his attending the Osage City Council Meeting on Monday evening, and stated he found that the City Council was not in favor of his request that they help the county in applying for a DNR grant to demolish the former county home facility.

Only cities with a population of 5,000 people or fewer are eligible to apply for the grant so Walk had asked the Osage Council if the county could transfer the facility to the city, and they could then apply for the DNR Grant funding, which is legal. If the grant was obtained the city would have kept the property until the building was demolished, cleaned up, and fill work was completed. Then the city would have transferred the property back to the county. Walk indicated he will now inquire of other towns to help carry out the plan.