Developers receive Mitchell County Board OK to seek money for spec homes

Joe Myhre of the North Iowa Area Council Of Governments came to the Feb. 4 Mitchell County Supervisors meeting to make a recommendation that the county amend their current Urban Renewal Plan.
Myhre told board members that renewal of the plan doesn’t mean it will have to be used, but having a new plan in place will make it convenient should the county want to make changes.
“I think it’s in your best interest to capture the frozen bases. You don’t have to use the new plan. Having it just keeps your options open,” said Myhre, who told the board there is a cost creating an amendment, but it is estimated to be less than a $1,000. Myhre also stated there was no rush, as the deadline for filing the plan is Dec. 1.
Developers OK'd for potential funding
The Board voted of 2 to 1 to approve Tim and Chaley Schultz for a Phase 2 Construction Incentive Plan. Francis and Walk voted for the approval, and Smolik opposed it. The approval now allows the Schultzes to qualify for funding for the spec homes that they build.
“We are very fortunate to have people in the county willing to speculate,” said Walk. Other construction companies in the county, who meet the same criteria, are also eligible for the same funding.
You have free articles remaining.
County IT staffer being deployed
Casey Ketelsen, who serves as Mitchell County’s IT, informed the board he has been looking for a temporary replacement while he will be deployed with the Iowa National Guard starting in May. He has been checking with local IT firms who could fill in during his absence. He also asked the board about placing an ad in the paper for a temporary replacement while he is being deployed.
The supervisors suggested Ketelsen place the ad before looking further into IT companies.
Osage won't help obtain DNR grant
Walk commented on his attending the Osage City Council Meeting on Monday evening, and stated he found that the City Council was not in favor of his request that they help the county in applying for a DNR grant to demolish the former county home facility.
Only cities with a population of 5,000 people or fewer are eligible to apply for the grant so Walk had asked the Osage Council if the county could transfer the facility to the city, and they could then apply for the DNR Grant funding, which is legal. If the grant was obtained the city would have kept the property until the building was demolished, cleaned up, and fill work was completed. Then the city would have transferred the property back to the county. Walk indicated he will now inquire of other towns to help carry out the plan.
“I talked to state officials, and you can make transitions from county to a city," said NIACOG's Myrhe. "I could draw up an agreement to do this in a short time.”
Filing deadline for the grant is Feb. 20.