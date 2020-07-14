County residents see higher assessed values

“This is not to be confused with the taxable valuation of a property, from which property taxes are computed,” she said. “The State of Iowa calculates the percentage of assessed value that is taxable each year. This is called the ‘rollback’ and is applied to each class of property uniformly statewide.

“For example, the rollback on residential property for the 2018 assessment year was 56.9180. In other words, roughly 57% of the assessed value was taxable. Again, this changes each year.”

“The taxes for the 2020 assessment year will be payable fiscal year 2021-2022,” Folkerts said. “However, the taxes have not yet been determined.”

Property owners had the opportunity to file an appeal to discuss their revaluation by June 5.

Folkerts said there were seven petitions to the local Board of Review, with five being upheld and two being denied. In addition, there were also 16 informal appeals with the Assessor.

The net decrease of assessed valuations after Board of Review action on all classes of property was approximately a decrease of $133,090.

“Due to Declaration of Disaster, the Director of the Department of Revenue issued an extension of the Board of Review period and authorized the Boards of Review to remain in session until June 15,” Folkerts said. “After the adjournment of the Board of Review, a petitioner then had 20 days to appeal to the Property Assessment Appeal Board (PAAB) or District Court. The appeal process has been completed.”

