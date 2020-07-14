County residents see higher assessed values

This past spring, the assessed valuations of residential and ag dwellings in Mitchell County increased by approximately 9½% following the completion of a county-wide reappraisal program completed by Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. The last appraisal in the county took place in 1990.
In April, the Mitchell County Assessor’s office mailed assessment notices to county property owners, who had changes to their 2020 assessed valuations. The new assessed values went into effect on January 1, 2020 for taxes payable in the fiscal year 2021-2022.
Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. was contracted in 2018 to reappraise all residential and ag dwelling property in Mitchell County for the 2020 -2021 assessment year.
The reappraisal project, which was completed at the end of 2019, was approved by the Mitchell County Conference Board in February 2014 at a cost of $471,275. Funds for the reappraisal project will be paid from the County’s Assessment Expense Fund (Assessor’s budget) over a period of six years.
The purpose of the reappraisal program was to equalize property assessments so every county taxpayer was responsible for only paying his or her fair share of the property tax burden.
“Periodic inspections and reappraisal of properties is necessary as all types of properties do not increase or decrease in value at the same rate,” Mitchell County Assessor, Amy Folkerts said. “Some properties physically deteriorate faster than others, and in many instances similar homes located in different areas of the county will differ greatly in value due to economic factors.”
Information collected included type of construction, type of interior finish, physical condition of the property, age of structures and exterior measurements. A complete sales analysis, local construction costs, and economic conditions were also considered. No estimate of value was given at the time of inspection.
According to Folkerts, 5,511 residential and ag dwelling properties were appraised in the county, with all properties seeing an increase in assessed value. The breakdown of that number was urban residential, 2,743; rural residential and ag dwellings, 1,996; and vacant land, 772.
“Assessors statewide use what is commonly referred to as ‘Mass Appraisal Techniques’ to value property,” Folkerts said. “It differs from the appraisal techniques utilized by fee appraisers, who are concerned with the valuation of one specific property only.
“A CAMA system (Computer Aided Mass Appraisal) is used to develop an appraisal model to replicate the fair market value of properties by using local sales data, cost data, sales ratio studies and economic trends. This model can then be used with confidence to apply value to all properties within the county and ensure compliance with state assessment requirements.”
Folkerts said the goal was to achieve fair and equitable values countywide and, with the CAMA system, approximate what a property would sell for.
“This is not to be confused with the taxable valuation of a property, from which property taxes are computed,” she said. “The State of Iowa calculates the percentage of assessed value that is taxable each year. This is called the ‘rollback’ and is applied to each class of property uniformly statewide.
“For example, the rollback on residential property for the 2018 assessment year was 56.9180. In other words, roughly 57% of the assessed value was taxable. Again, this changes each year.”
“The taxes for the 2020 assessment year will be payable fiscal year 2021-2022,” Folkerts said. “However, the taxes have not yet been determined.”
Property owners had the opportunity to file an appeal to discuss their revaluation by June 5.
Folkerts said there were seven petitions to the local Board of Review, with five being upheld and two being denied. In addition, there were also 16 informal appeals with the Assessor.
The net decrease of assessed valuations after Board of Review action on all classes of property was approximately a decrease of $133,090.
“Due to Declaration of Disaster, the Director of the Department of Revenue issued an extension of the Board of Review period and authorized the Boards of Review to remain in session until June 15,” Folkerts said. “After the adjournment of the Board of Review, a petitioner then had 20 days to appeal to the Property Assessment Appeal Board (PAAB) or District Court. The appeal process has been completed.”
