Many who would read an article about opioids or heroin may not read with the understanding on how these drugs impact their communities, certainly not our small more rural areas in Iowa, right?
Not so fast. Our communities are not immune to these challenging problems. The more information and education we have, the more we can unite and address how to take action for prevention in our community.
Opioids are prescribed by doctors to treat serious pain associated with surgeries, major injuries and cancer. Opioids can be effective pain management treatment when used as prescribed. Heroin is an opioid depressant processed from an opioid, morphine, which is obtained from the seed pod from certain varieties of poppy plants. Heroin is an illegal and illicit drug in the United States.
Opioid misuse is on the rise in the last five years. Recent studies report 4% of Iowa 12-17-year-olds and 7% of Iowa 18-25-year-olds have reported pain reliever misuse in the last year; 57% of American 12-17-year-olds who misused prescription opioids report obtaining them from a friend or family member.
Although illegal, heroin can be cheaper and easier to obtain than prescription opioids. It’s reported that 80% of heroin addicts report beginning their use with a prescription to opioid or misusing an opioid prescription.
While most opioids are taken orally, heroin can be snorted, smoked or injected going to the brain for a fast high. The high from opioids including heroin cause a state of drifting between wakefulness and drowsiness, feeling lethargic and uncoordinated for hours. Like most substances, a tolerance to the drug is built with more frequency of use requiring more of the drug to be used to obtain the desired high. Opioids and heroin can cause addiction, overdose and death.
Quitting heroin and other opioids can be difficult, help is available. A combination of behavioral therapy and medication managed by professional teams has proven to be very effective in treating a heroin, opioids and other substance addictions. If you or someone you know may have a problem you can call toll-free 855-581-8111.
Together, we can unite and address how to take action for prevention in our community. Do your research. Always have your medications explained to you by your pharmacist and listen. Put an end to common myths such as “It’s okay to take more if my pain is worse,” “I can share my meds with a friend if they are in pain,” “I’m in recovery, but for a different drug, so I can take pain meds.”
Mitchell County Community Coalition meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Osage Community Center.
