Commentary: Methamphetamine second-most costly drug in Mitchell County

This is the fourth in a series of letters from the Mitchell County Substance Abuse Coalition to Mitchell County newspapers, counting down the ranking of drug abuse costs shouldered by the tax payers and health insurance subscribers of Mitchell County as reported by Mitchell County healthcare, law enforcement and drug treatment agencies.

Cocaine was dead last at sixth place with little or no impact in the county, heroin and prescription opioids were next, alternating between fourth and fifth place at any one time and marijuana was third.

Methamphetamine is the second-most costly drug to deal with in Mitchell County. Why does it warrant the number two spot and how does it cost Mitchell County residents?

Do not be confused. We are not talking about the number of people using any particular substance as an indicator of its ranking. Meth for example is not used by near as many people as some of the other drugs in this ranking but its impact and associated cost to the county puts it in a solid second place.