Commentary: Methamphetamine second-most costly drug in Mitchell County

This is the fourth in a series of letters from the Mitchell County Substance Abuse Coalition to Mitchell County newspapers, counting down the ranking of drug abuse costs shouldered by the tax payers and health insurance subscribers of Mitchell County as reported by Mitchell County healthcare, law enforcement and drug treatment agencies.
Cocaine was dead last at sixth place with little or no impact in the county, heroin and prescription opioids were next, alternating between fourth and fifth place at any one time and marijuana was third.
Methamphetamine is the second-most costly drug to deal with in Mitchell County. Why does it warrant the number two spot and how does it cost Mitchell County residents?
Do not be confused. We are not talking about the number of people using any particular substance as an indicator of its ranking. Meth for example is not used by near as many people as some of the other drugs in this ranking but its impact and associated cost to the county puts it in a solid second place.
Meth is arguably the most addictive substance there is and that turns the majority of the small number of people using it into a huge social burden. The health of meth users is seriously impacted generating healthcare costs paid by everyone's taxes and health insurance. Addiction to any substance causes major family disruptions and meth is probably at or near the top of the addiction caused family chaos spectrum.
The result is a crushing load on social services, schools and law enforcement. Additionally meth ranks number two because an estimated 80% or more of regular meth users will become addicted and that addiction is so profound that a larger percentage of people addicted to meth are directed to treatment than many other drugs and treatment is paid for, if not by the treated, by public taxes and health insurance.
Finally, the public demands and rightfully so, protection from the crime and chaos associated with meth sale and use, creating a burden on law enforcement far out of proportion to their other duties.
Next month the drug costing Mitchell county residents the most is revealed and why it costs us as much or more than all the other drugs combined.