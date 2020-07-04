Commentary: Local businesses need our continued support

2020 hasn’t been the best year. Well, it’s really not been a good year. Let’s be honest … it’s been a pretty terrible year. Businesses across the country were forced to close their doors – some now having to do so for a second time, events are being canceled right and left, and nobody has the crystal ball to tell us when things are going to be “normal” again. It’s awful and we’re all sick of it.
Our organization has had to make some extremely tough decisions regarding our annual events. First it was Summer Treasures Fest, followed by Friday Night Out… and of course, the 4th of July parade. I hope it’s clear to everyone, nobody wanted to cancel these events.
These events are how we are able to raise funds so we can continue to do more community events which help boost our local economy. We made the decisions because we want to be responsible, adhere to local health recommendations, and we truly care about the well-being and health of our community. We looked and explored several alternatives to each of these events but unfortunately, it just wasn’t possible. We’ve been working hard to come up with new events for our community to enjoy – at a distance – for the rest of the year. We want our community to have fun things to do – even during a pandemic.
From some of the messages, comments and general feedback I’ve heard, people are angry. We are, too. For those who aren’t really sure what the Chamber does – we’re not just event planners. Our board is comprised of business leaders across all industries – ensuring a voice to all sectors of our business community. We exist to promote, support and protect Osage area commerce and tourism. Right now, tourism is a hard sell – most communities are not actively trying to bring outside people into their community due to COVID-19. Our area’s commerce is also taking a hit – so when I (often) get on my soapbox and talk about shopping locally – it’s because it really does make a difference in how strong communities are.
We’ve heard from several of our businesses who may be struggling for some time, so we encourage the community to continue to support them however you can – purchase gift cards / certificates if you’re not comfortable shopping or making your regular hair, nail or massage appointments. Many retailers are happy to offer curbside pickup even though their doors are back open – call and ask and I’m sure they’ll be happy to help you. Call and order carryout if you’re not comfortable dining in. Our local businesses are the backbone to our community – when they hurt, we all feel it.
Let’s make sure they survive this crisis.
Kati Henry is the executive director of the Osage Chamber of Commerce.
