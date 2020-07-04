Commentary: Local businesses need our continued support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2020 hasn’t been the best year. Well, it’s really not been a good year. Let’s be honest … it’s been a pretty terrible year. Businesses across the country were forced to close their doors – some now having to do so for a second time, events are being canceled right and left, and nobody has the crystal ball to tell us when things are going to be “normal” again. It’s awful and we’re all sick of it.

Our organization has had to make some extremely tough decisions regarding our annual events. First it was Summer Treasures Fest, followed by Friday Night Out… and of course, the 4th of July parade. I hope it’s clear to everyone, nobody wanted to cancel these events.

These events are how we are able to raise funds so we can continue to do more community events which help boost our local economy. We made the decisions because we want to be responsible, adhere to local health recommendations, and we truly care about the well-being and health of our community. We looked and explored several alternatives to each of these events but unfortunately, it just wasn’t possible. We’ve been working hard to come up with new events for our community to enjoy – at a distance – for the rest of the year. We want our community to have fun things to do – even during a pandemic.