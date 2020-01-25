Commentary: Help grow a future leader, become a mentor

January is National Mentor Month and now is the time to celebrate all the mentors who work hard to be a positive role models to children in the area. There are many ways to celebrate the month-long event whether a mentor in the community or a volunteer on a national level.
Thanking a mentor is only one way to let the area mentors know they are important to the volunteer site, local community and even those they help every month. Take some time to celebrate the mentors in the area by doing a fun activity with them or simply saying thank you.
A mentor in a child’s live is a great way to show the child they are important, and they are cared about by people in the community. Children will grow their self-esteem, confidence and will be less likely to get involved with alcohol and drugs.
Denzel Washington once was quoted saying, “Show me a successful individual and I’ll show you someone who had real positive influences in his or her life. I don’t care what you do for a living – if you do it well I’m sure there was someone cheering you on or showing the way. A mentor.”
There are many volunteer opportunities in the area to help children become the future leaders of their community while learning more about the person you can be. We are currently looking for volunteers in Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd and Mitchell counties who are 55 years old and older. Be the mentor you wish you had growing up by calling 641-257-6327 to find out more information about this exciting opportunity.
One person can make a change for the better, be that one person.