It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. This quote from Mother Teresa can mean so many things to so many people but with the holiday season upon us it a good reminder about the season of giving.
Rich or poor there is always something to give whether it be funds or personal time. Stop and say hello to the neighbor who needs help, donate to a good cause but do something nice for someone this holiday season.
The Foster Grandparents Program is giving back this holiday season by helping those less fortunate. We are collecting funds and items for Carlene’s Closet and Crisis Intervention and all grandparents are asked to bring their items to donate to the Annual Winter Dinner.
The Annual Winter Dinner is a great celebration for the grandparents and great chances for them to win door prizes which are donated by businesses and the program volunteers. It is also a way of telling all the grandparents they are special to each and every child, teacher, school, daycare and the program.
There has been a new Facebook page created for the program under Foster Grandparents Program Charles City. Please like us and keep up to date on the program on a local and national level.
Anyone who is interested in finding out more about the program which serves Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd and Mitchell counties are asked to contact the office at 641-257-6327 or stop by the office at 624 North Main Street.
Happy Holidays from Sarah, Jean, Colleen and Jennifer!
