Tony Wynohrad pours a draft at Limestone Brewers.

Limestone Brewers in Osage will hosting a comedy fundraising event on Dec. 14 to raise money for a local food bank.

The $10 event will feature comedians from the area. All profits will be given to the Mitchell County Food Bank.

Donations will also be accepted for the Miracle Tree at the brewery on Dec. 14. Miracle Tree organizers say that monetary donations will be most helpful at this time because most of the gifts will already have been donated and they will need to fill any remaining tags that did not get chosen.

