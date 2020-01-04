Column: District touts standardized test scores

On Nov. 11, 2019, the spring standardized test scores were rolled out to school districts. Over the past month, administrators and teachers have dug into the data to see the areas of strength and improvements needed across all grade levels and content areas.

We strongly believe our test scores better reflect the teaching and learning that is happening across grade levels than previous standardized tests.

Teachers have been working diligently on strengthening their teaching practices by unpacking the Iowa Core standards, evaluating the depth of knowledge and complexity for each standard, and checking for understanding with formative and summative assessments.

Our grade level and content level professional learning communities (PLC) meet on a regular basis with the sole intention of providing better instruction and ensuring student success.

Eight out of nine grade levels were at or above the state average in at least one area, some significantly higher. The Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) is a measure of what should be taught in Iowa classrooms and to what depth they should understand.