Citizens United's 'Hairy Fundraiser' raises $1,780

John Thomson, Citizens United State Bank's assistant vice president and consumer loan officer in Osage hadn’t had a haircut in eight months.
So he asked his co-workers how they thought he should cut his hair. From that, a fundraiser was born, with the winner getting to determine Thomson's new "do."
“Kevin Janssen, Michele Johnson, and I came up with the idea," Thomson said. "I thought if we could raise some money for a good cause I am more than willing to have a ridiculous haircut for 24 hours.”
Thomson selected the COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Fund (as organized by the United Way for North Central Iowa) as the charity for the fundraiser.
“COVID-19 has impacted everyone and this relief fund can and has helped so many organizations in North Central Iowa, including Mitchell County,” he said.
CUSB employees and family and friends of Thomson’s were invited to give a $10 raffle donation in turn for a chance to determine how John would cut his hair (if he reached his goal of raising $500). Within 90 minutes, $890 was raised and a winner was selected to determine the hairstyle.
A "Friar Tuck" hairstyle with a clean dome on the top of Thomson's head was selected. The eight months' worth of length was left alone. Sporting the new style later that evening, Thomson attended Men’s League at Sunny Brae Golf Club and the following morning, attended an Osage Chamber of Commerce meeting.
“My co-workers and people in the community love the hair! As I was revealing it at Men’s League (making sure to tell them the story before taking my hat off) there was an immediate grin on everyone’s faces and a lot of laughs," he said. "They all thought it was a unique way to raise money for a good cause.”
CUSB Bank matched the funds raised for a total donation of $1,780. The funds are directed to the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund set up through the United Way for North Central Iowa. For more information about this fund, go to www.unitedwaynci.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!