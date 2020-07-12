Citizens United's 'Hairy Fundraiser' raises $1,780

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Thomson, Citizens United State Bank's assistant vice president and consumer loan officer in Osage hadn’t had a haircut in eight months.

So he asked his co-workers how they thought he should cut his hair. From that, a fundraiser was born, with the winner getting to determine Thomson's new "do."

“Kevin Janssen, Michele Johnson, and I came up with the idea," Thomson said. "I thought if we could raise some money for a good cause I am more than willing to have a ridiculous haircut for 24 hours.”

Thomson selected the COVID-19 Disaster Recovery Fund (as organized by the United Way for North Central Iowa) as the charity for the fundraiser.

“COVID-19 has impacted everyone and this relief fund can and has helped so many organizations in North Central Iowa, including Mitchell County,” he said.

CUSB employees and family and friends of Thomson’s were invited to give a $10 raffle donation in turn for a chance to determine how John would cut his hair (if he reached his goal of raising $500). Within 90 minutes, $890 was raised and a winner was selected to determine the hairstyle.