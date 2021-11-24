Christmas Cheer Fund helping North Iowans in need

Since 1927, the Christmas Cheer Fund has received thousands of letters from children and adults in North Iowa asking for a little help to brighten the holidays. The requests are often not for “gifts,” but help with necessities like food, warm socks or a coat. Other letters are from North Iowa residents who, in their generosity, give the donations that help so many.

No donation is too small, from the pennies gathered by kindergartners, to the generous checks given in memory of loved ones. In the past 94 years, the public has given over $3.5 million to help fellow North Iowans in need of a little cheer for the holidays. This year’s goal is $125,000.

Cheer Fund donations or referrals may be made to: Christmas Cheer Fund, P.O. Box 271, Mason City IA 50402-0271 or dropped off at the Globe Gazette office at 687 South Taft Avenue, Suite 2 in Mason City. Applications accepted online only at go.globegazette.com/cheerfund2021.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0